PURS, CRP Leaders Storm Mbanga, Galvanizing Voters Ahead of Presidential Election

Vow to Bring Change to Cameroon's Agricultural Heart

A new political alliance took its message directly to the people of the Moungo Division last weekend as the Cameroon Reformation Party (CRP) and the United People for Social Renovation (PURS) staged a powerful joint campaign rally in the town of Mbanga. Led by PURS presidential candidate, Serges Espoir Matomba, and CRP leader, Foligar Lang, the coalition galvanized a throng of thousands, urging them to cast their votes for their flag bearer in the upcoming October 12 presidential election. The highly-attended event marked a key moment in their coordinated effort to woo voters and challenge the 43-year reign of Paul Biya.



Speaking to reporters, CRP leader Foligar Lang expressed immense satisfaction with the rally's turnout and the palpable enthusiasm of the crowd. He described the atmosphere as "jam-packed," with an estimated five to six thousand people in attendance, filling the town hall and spilling out into the streets.

"It's something I did not expect from Mbanga itself," Lang said, highlighting the people's warm reception and their evident desire for a fresh political voice.

He emphasized that the alliance was not simply making "vain promises" but was presenting a platform built on "realistic promises" tailored to the specific needs of the agric hub.



The core of the campaign message in Mbanga centered on the town's historical and economic significance. Foligar Lang identified Mbanga as the "hope of Agriculture" and a vital center for farming, drawing people from all over the country. The alliance's key promises directly addressed this, vowing to "soften the grounds politically" by providing essential infrastructure and resources that the long-standing government has failed to deliver. This includes the construction of "farm to market roads," the provision of modern processing materials, and new farming equipment. Lang pledged that, if elected, the alliance would deliver on these promises within a year, a stark contrast to the decades of inaction he attributed to the current regime.



The choice of Mbanga for the rally was a deliberate and strategic move. The town is the hometown of the PURS presidential candidate, Serges Espoir Matomba, a factor that undoubtedly contributed to the massive turnout and the strong show of local support. The alliance between the CRP and PURS, according to Lang, is the "only alliance that is very strong enough and genuine" to successfully challenge the current political establishment and secure victory for their people.



Buoyed by the success in Mbanga, the two leaders announced their next stop on the campaign trail: a rally in Bafoussam in not-too-distant future. The rally is expected to carry the same message of hope and change, with tailored promises to meet the unique needs of the local population.

"We are confident of victory more than ever," Lang concluded urging Cameroonians to be resilient and to not be ashamed of their identity, but to make the right choice at the polls.

He said the alliance is more than ready to deliver a new future for the nation.

