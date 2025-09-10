Camer.be
PURS, CRP Leaders Storm Mbanga, Galvanizing Voters Ahead of Presidential Election
CAMEROUN :: POLITIQUE

CAMEROUN :: PURS, CRP Leaders Storm Mbanga, Galvanizing Voters Ahead of Presidential Election :: CAMEROON

PURS, CRP Leaders Storm Mbanga, Galvanizing Voters Ahead of Presidential Election
Vow to Bring Change to Cameroon's Agricultural Heart

A new political alliance took its message directly to the people of the Moungo Division last weekend as the Cameroon Reformation Party (CRP) and the United People for Social Renovation (PURS) staged a powerful joint campaign rally in the town of Mbanga. Led by PURS presidential candidate, Serges Espoir Matomba, and CRP leader, Foligar Lang, the coalition galvanized a throng of thousands, urging them to cast their votes for their flag bearer in the upcoming October 12 presidential election. The highly-attended event marked a key moment in their coordinated effort to woo voters and challenge the 43-year reign of Paul Biya. 


Speaking to reporters, CRP leader Foligar Lang expressed immense satisfaction with the rally's turnout and the palpable enthusiasm of the crowd. He described the atmosphere as "jam-packed," with an estimated five to six thousand people in attendance, filling the town hall and spilling out into the streets. 
"It's something I did not expect from Mbanga itself," Lang said, highlighting the people's warm reception and their evident desire for a fresh political voice. 
He emphasized that the alliance was not simply making "vain promises" but was presenting a platform built on "realistic promises" tailored to the specific needs of the agric hub.


The core of the campaign message in Mbanga centered on the town's historical and economic significance. Foligar Lang identified Mbanga as the "hope of Agriculture" and a vital center for farming, drawing people from all over the country. The alliance's key promises directly addressed this, vowing to "soften the grounds politically" by providing essential infrastructure and resources that the long-standing government has failed to deliver. This includes the construction of "farm to market roads," the provision of modern processing materials, and new farming equipment. Lang pledged that, if elected, the alliance would deliver on these promises within a year, a stark contrast to the decades of inaction he attributed to the current regime.


The choice of Mbanga for the rally was a deliberate and strategic move. The town is the hometown of the PURS presidential candidate, Serges Espoir Matomba, a factor that undoubtedly contributed to the massive turnout and the strong show of local support. The alliance between the CRP and PURS, according to Lang, is the "only alliance that is very strong enough and genuine" to successfully challenge the current political establishment and secure victory for their people. 


Buoyed by the success in Mbanga, the two leaders announced their next stop on the campaign trail: a rally in Bafoussam in not-too-distant future. The rally is expected to carry the same message of hope and change, with tailored promises to meet the unique needs of the local population. 
"We are confident of victory more than ever," Lang concluded urging Cameroonians to be resilient and to not be ashamed of their identity, but to make the right choice at the polls.
He said the alliance is more than ready to deliver a new future for the nation.

Pour plus d'informations sur l'actualité, abonnez vous sur : notre chaîne WhatsApp 

Lire aussi dans la rubrique POLITIQUE

PURS, CRP Leaders Storm Mbanga, Galvanizing Voters Ahead of Presidential Election
Interdiction du Meeting d’Anicet Ekane et Djeukam Tchameni : Enjeux Politiques
Présidentielle 2025: Bello Bouba cherche les faveurs du Fo’o Sokoudjou à Bamendjou
Présidentielle 2025 : Le « vivre ensemble » comme slogan de campagne du parti au Pouvoir.
MRC : retrait des cartes électeurs et retour de Maurice Kamto au cœur du débat à Yaoundé
MRC Conseil National 2025 : Maurice Kamto et l’avenir de l’opposition camerounaise
Mécontentement populaire à Meskine : Le RDPC face à la colère des populations
Élections régionales 2025 au Cameroun : Paul Biya convoque le scrutin pour le 30 novembre
Paul Biya absent à Pékin et candidat invisible à la présidentielle de 2025
Issa Tchiroma dénonce l'abandon du Septentrion par ses élites avant la présidentielle
MRC : pourquoi les réunions internes inquiètent plus que les meetings
L’ONU alerte sur les restrictions de l’espace civique avant la présidentielle
Devenez Rédacteur

Les + récents

12:16
Un Hommage à l'Héritage d'un Homme Intègre

Un Hommage à l'Héritage d'un Homme Intègre
11:46
Incendie au marché Central de Yaoundé : importantes pertes matérielles

Incendie au marché Central de Yaoundé : importantes pertes matérielles
11:15
PURS, CRP Leaders Storm Mbanga, Galvanizing Voters Ahead of Presidential Election

PURS, CRP Leaders Storm Mbanga, Galvanizing Voters Ahead of Presidential Election
11:05
Corine Tonye : 𝒍𝒂 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒄𝒆 𝒅’𝒖𝒏𝒆 𝒎è𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒖 𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝒍’𝒉𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒕é

Corine Tonye : 𝒍𝒂 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒄𝒆 𝒅’𝒖𝒏𝒆 𝒎è𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒖 𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝒍’𝒉𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒕é
10:59
Paul Biya : 50 Raisons et Projets pour un Cameroun Rayonnant

Paul Biya : 50 Raisons et Projets pour un Cameroun Rayonnant

POLITIQUE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

MADO, ou l'art du beau...
Gala caritatif ADIVAS Août 2025
FACE À L'INVITÉ
Marlyse Sinclair reçoit le journaliste et homme politique Sam Séverin Ango
Lady Ponce enflamme la ville de REIMS ce 20 juillet 2025

évènement

Vidéo

Fadimatou Iyawa à Bruxelles : sa colère contre la BAS et son déni de nationalité
59è Fête de la Jeunesse : Conseils d’un Aîné avec Me Charles Epée | Paix & Développement
Plongeon au cœur du SIBCA 2024 : Les coulisses du salon de la beauté afro
Cabral Libii : Son livre choc sur le Cameroun nouveau - Révélations exclusives à Bruxelles !
SIBCA 2024 : Le Plus Grand Salon de la Beauté Afro à Bruxelles !

L'actualité en vidéo