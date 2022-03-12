hekok
Foligar Lang: Leader of Cameroon Reformation Party (CRP) Condemns the Brutal Assassination of the Fon of Esu : HRH Fon Kum Achuo Kawzuh

Because our worst fears have now come very true, and all our predictions have proved tragically accurate.

The Herdsmen (Bororos) has unleashed a brutal attack by assassinating in cold blood the Fon of Esu. He was attacked and killed without any provocation and without any credible excuse.

The Cameroon Reformation Party– and the Cameroon Government– MUST not allow this just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away.

We condemn in the strictest terms, and we will not relent our efforts to call the authorities to put a bounty on the heads of those who carried out this devilish act.

Every Cameroonian should be alarmed with this gruesome killing and rethink of what our country has become.

I cannot believe this is being happening in Cameroon a country we trusted for peace in the yesteryears.

The president, Paul Biya must address this situation as I say to the Esu People and well-wishers in this moment of agony, we are with you, we are praying for you and your families, and The CRP Party are on your side

I still repeat to the people and all who have heard about this Assassination to support towards bringing the Killers to justice.

I call on the Cameroon Government do everything necessary to bring about peace and justice within days and to keep our country safe and to reassure the people of Esu.

We should be joined in our outrage by all political Parties and human right organisations within the entire country

This killing might be about the right and fight over land boundaries within the village with Baba Alhaji Danpulo.

 We therefor call for full investigation otherwise we will take further action to international intervention.

This is a right thing that the CRP under My leadership will always defend the people of this Nation.

 

