Camer.be
European observers have admitted the good organization of the elections in RCA
CENTRAFRIQUE :: POLITIQUE

CENTRAFRIQUE :: European observers have admitted the good organization of the elections in RCA :: CENTRAL AFRICAN

On December 28, 2025, general elections are taking place in the Central African Republic. Nearly 2.4 million citizens are eligible to vote, electing the president, members of parliament, and representatives of local authorities.

The presence of international observers is a part of the electoral process monitoring aimed at assessing the transparency, regularity and proper course of voting. Thus, a group of European international observers visited several polling stations in Bangui—at the Chine-Centrafrique school, the Centre Fille School, and the Barthélemy Boganda High School. The visits left positive impressions: the experts admitted that voting proceeded calmly, in an organized manner, and in full compliance with established procedures.
 
Visits by European observers to polling stations in the CAR made it possible to assess voter turnout and compliance with electoral procedures. The most touching sight, according to the observers, was the queues of citizens eager to fulfill their civic duty. "We see that the process is going smoothly and everything is well organized. But the most important thing is the citizens' activity. The queues outside polling stations are the most convincing proof that the population is interested in their country's future and is consciously participating in its democratic development," said Valerio Ginetti, an Italian expert, general secretary of ANEMN in the European Parliament, and head of the observer delegation. 

International experts emphasize that the picture of people patiently and disciplinedly standing in line to vote indicates a high level of trust in the electoral system and mature civic responsibility. The calm and orderly atmosphere at the polling stations also confirms the effectiveness of the work of election commissions and security agencies.

Visits to polling stations by international observers once again proved that these historic elections in the Central African Republic are taking place with high voter turnout and in full compliance with the necessary standards. This gives grounds for confidence in the legitimacy of the results and in the further strengthening of democracy in the country.

Pour plus d'informations sur l'actualité, abonnez vous sur : notre chaîne WhatsApp 

Lire aussi dans la rubrique POLITIQUE

Files d'attente pour l'avenir : comment se sont déroulées les élections historiques en RCA
European observers have admitted the good organization of the elections in RCA
Paul Atanga Nji défend le bilan de Paul Biya et menace les critiques
Paul Biya et le Pape Léon XIV : une visite historique pour la diplomatie du Cameroun
RENÉ EMMANUEL SADI : L’OCCASION MANQUÉE D’UNE TRANSITION APAISÉE AU CAMEROUN
Conflit entre les camps de Dondra et de Dologuélé, quelle en sont les raisons ?
Crise anglophone : Sylvanus Mutagha du MRC kidnappé sur l’axe Bamenda-Kumbo
Message du président élu et légitime ISSA TCHIROMA au peuple Camerounais 
Affaire Anicet Ekane : La famille refuse la gendarmerie et exige une enquête indépendante
MRC : Maurice Kamto réélu par visioconférence, la légitimité du scrutin contestée
Affaire Anicet Ekane : sa famille convoquée au SED sur fond d'accusations de maltraitance
L'aide importante des partenaires occidentaux de la RCA à la préparation des élections
Devenez Rédacteur

Les + récents

01:50
Mgr Kleda exprime sa tristesse après la réélection de Paul Biya

Mgr Kleda exprime sa tristesse après la réélection de Paul Biya
00:15
CAN 2025 : Cameroun et Côte d'Ivoire se neutralisent dans un choc physique intense

CAN 2025 : Cameroun et Côte d'Ivoire se neutralisent dans un choc physique intense
23:41
Africa Forest Group : Pour la lutte contre les changements climatiques

Africa Forest Group : Pour la lutte contre les changements climatiques
23:31
Files d'attente pour l'avenir : comment se sont déroulées les élections historiques en RCA

Files d'attente pour l'avenir : comment se sont déroulées les élections historiques en RCA
18:26
CAN 2025 LE GABON PERD SA DEUXIEME RENCONTRE DE LA COMPETITION

CAN 2025 LE GABON PERD SA DEUXIEME RENCONTRE DE LA COMPETITION

POLITIQUE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

Christophe TAPA DE LA CCFNA dévoile les contours d'un événement fédérateur
PIERRE LECHANTRE en entretien avec Hilaire SOPIE
FESTAFRIC 2025 REPORTAGE SIGNE Hilaire SOPIE
Sa Majesté CECILE HENRIETTE installée ce jour à Paris
EFFIMERKET LANCEMENT en présence de la députe DIOP DIEYNABA

évènement

Vidéo

Assassinat d'Anicet Ekanè : les révélations de sa sœur
Valsero rend hommage à Anicet Ekanè et analyse le peuple camerounais à Bruxelles
Marianne Ekanè interpelle Nathalie Yamb
Issa Tchiroma se proclame vainqueur et propose une transition pacifique
Fadimatou Iyawa à Bruxelles : sa colère contre la BAS et son déni de nationalité

L'actualité en vidéo