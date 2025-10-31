Camer.be
CAMEROUN :: Rule of Law Has Not Prevailed" *CRP Leader Regrets Privileged Group of People Running, Destroying Ca :: CAMEROON

Oct. 12 Election Outcome

In an explosive audio statement following the proclamation of the October 12 presidential election results, Foligar Lang, National President of the Cameroon Reformation Party (CRP), has categorically rejected the outcome and launched a scathing attack on the long-ruling regime, claiming the 92-year-old President is incapacitated and a "new group of people" is running the country in his name.
Lang’s reaction goes beyond standard opposition complaints, alleging a profound crisis of governance where the Head of State is little more than a figurehead.


The CRP President began by denouncing the foundation of the electoral proclamation itself.
“I think the rule of law and justice has not prevailed during this time again and again,” Lang stated, adding that "since far back 1992, the CPDM has never put try and endeavour to include Cameroonians in decision-making and make sure that their voices are heard and they are inclusive in anything that they do”.
Lang argued that the October 12 vote was merely the latest chapter in a decades-long system of exclusion.
In the most dramatic part of his statement, Foligar Lang questioned the physical and mental capacity of the incumbent President, who has been in power for over 42 years.


“He knows nothing about the government again since he is about 92-93 years old and 42 years in power,” Lang asserted, claiming the President is suffering from severe health issues. 
Based on this, Lang declared that the person claiming victory is not the one governing.
“Wherever he claims to be president, it is not him being the president of the country. It is a new group of people running the country in the name of somebody…”


He claimed the electoral process was deliberately rigged, citing the inability of some party leaders to campaign fully. He said the true battle is not against the incumbent, but his handlers.

