CAMEROUN :: CRP Leader Calls for Peace, Demands Constitutional Council Neutrality :: CAMEROON

CRP Leader Calls for Peace, Demands Constitutional Council Neutrality

Foligar Lang Says ‘Results Must Reflect People’s Choice’

Story, Yusinyu Omer Yinyu

As Cameroon stands on the brink of a potentially seismic moment in its political history, the National President of the Cameroon Reformation Party (CRP), Foligar Lang, has issued a profound and powerful call for peace, the respect of the rule of law, and, critically, the faithful reflection of the people's choice ahead of the presidential election results proclamation.



The Constitutional Council is set to deliver its verdict this Monday, October 27, declaring the winner of the fiercely contested October 12 polls. With anticipation reaching fever pitch, Foligar Lang’s statement lands like a thunderclap, directly appealing to the integrity of the judiciary and the conscience of the nation.



“The results that will be proclaimed must, and I repeat, must reflect the will of the people as expressed in the poll of October 12," Lang declared. T

he CRP leader directly addressed the apex court, urging the Constitutional Council to "remain absolutely neutral" and "to declare results that reflect and respect the poll of October 12." The message is clear: the judicial body must stand as the custodian of the ballot, not as a political instrument.

His call for peace is simultaneously a warning. In a climate often charged with political tension around election finalisations, Lang is appealing to citizens and all political actors to maintain calm, but he suggests that genuine peace can only be guaranteed by a transparent and honest accounting of the votes. Any deviation from the actual electoral outcome, he implies, would be an invitation to unrest.



The CRP’s presence in this high-stakes political theatre was rooted in its strategic alliance with the United People for Social Renovation (PURS) party, which fielded candidate Serges Espoir Matomba.



Lang is planning a major press conference to be held shortly after the proclamation, an event that promises to be both a review and a revelation.

At the press briefing, the CRP National President intends to "throw light on his party’s participation in the poll" through the PURS alliance, asserting that the CRP played a "huge impact" in the October 12 election. The party, he revealed, was aggressively active, having reached over 30 towns and villages and, most importantly, collected a "huge amount of data on how the election went through."



This collected data, evidence gathered meticulously on the ground, will be presented to the public, setting the stage for a critical post-election evaluation. The implicit message is that the CRP is armed with credible information to verify or challenge the Constitutional Council's figures.



As the clock ticks towards the October 12 presidential election results proclamation, Foligar Lang's call encapsulates the core tension of the moment: the delicate balance between the desire for national peace and the demand for electoral justice. His bold pre-proclamation statement has successfully shifted the spotlight to the Constitutional Council, placing the heavy mantle of transparency and impartiality firmly upon their shoulders. The nation now waits to see if the official results will indeed "reflect the choice of the people," as championed by the CRP leader.

