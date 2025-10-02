CAMEROUN :: CRP National President Urges Rivals to "Drop Their Weapons of Politics" Ahead of October 12 Presiden :: CAMEROON

Foligar Lang, the National President of the Cameroon Reformation Party (CRP), has called on all political parties vying for the October 12 presidential election to set aside their rivalries and "drop their weapons of politics." The appeal, which comes just a few weeks to the October 12 polls, urges political figures to instead "come to their knees" for the collective well-being of the nation.

Foligar Lang’s statement is particularly notable given the importance of the October election. The CRP leader's message to the nation was clear: the time has come for politicians to prioritize the people's well-being over their personal egos.

In a move that mirrors his recent political actions, the CRP political baron used his address to emphasize a newly forged alliance with Serge Espoir Matomba, the flag bearer of the United People for Social Renovation (PURS) party. Lang presented it as a tangible step towards the kind of political cooperation he is advocating for.

He also used the opportunity highlight on his recent "Shadow Cabinet," which "made waves" upon its release a few months ago. While the existence and impact of this cabinet were confirmed in major media outlets, Lang’s renewed focus on the initiative underscores his attempt to position the CRP as a "government in waiting" with a clear plan for the nation's future.

The culmination of his message was a powerful and direct plea to the Cameroonian electorate. Urging them to consider the gravity of their choice, he called on citizens not to "make erreur" when casting their ballots on October 12. This final remark served as a stark reminder of the high stakes of the upcoming election and the need for voters to choose wisely.

