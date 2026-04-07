CAMEROUN :: 16 Cameroonians Contract Soldiers Killed in Russian Military Operation, Families Contacted

The Ministry of External Relations of Cameroon has confirmed the deaths of sixteen Cameroonian contractual military personnel who were serving in the Russian-led special military operations zone.

In a Note Verbale addressed to the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Yaoundé, the Ministry acknowledged receipt of notification from the Russian authorities about the fatalities. The Ministry stated that measures have been taken to contact the families of the deceased, and updates on the situation will be communicated as they become available.

The Ministry also used the occasion to reaffirm its high regard for the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Yaoundé.

This marks a significant loss for Cameroonian nationals serving abroad, highlighting the risks faced by contracted military personnel deployed in international operations.

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