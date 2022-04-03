hekok
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: The Indomitable Lions' odyssey begins
They were said to be off to a bad start, much like the Dark Continent had been. For them, there were no auspicious signs or possible miracles, the obstacle deemed virtually insurmountable. In short, reason seemed to have prevailed and elimination an accomplished fact. The desired infallible evidence did not leave any room for unlikeliness. Neither did the irrevocable advance verdict take into account the capability of our fearless competitors to put up a fight.

The reverse would have been all the more destabilising, the formality to be validated having turned into a thrilling duel, characterised by spectacular twists. Between the survival of one of the adversaries and the sinking of the other, fate seemed hesitant, sometimes leaning to one side, sometimes to the other.

In this torrid night of the North African desert, the scene of a memorable sporting contest between equally motivated opponents, we had to wait until the end of the Dantesque tragicomedy, to see the heavens finally bring the Cameroonian team to emerge as one of the five stars to represent Africa. Nature had made its choice. It was the choice of an ambition carried by the faith of an entire people, to whom nothing is ever given; a people with a conquering spirit that owes everything to the strength of its unity, its willpower, and its firm determination.

Like the unfavourable predictions of a sporting event, fundamentalist obscurantism in the Far-North, and territorialist separatism in the administrative regions of the North-West and South-West are all challenges that could seem insurmountable, but only if we stick solely to factual and  incidental effects such as the absence of a front line, the fiery nature of the threat, difficulty in singling out the opposition forces intertwined with the people, among other factors limiting the action of law enforcement forces.

Experience has shown sufficiently, however, that it takes much more than indiscriminate violence, stigmatising utterances, the use of mercenaries or anti-tank weapons to dampen the determination of the Cameroonian people to root out the terrorist vermin from within.

The resounding victory of our football Indomitable Lions, won against all odds, far away from the national territory, moreover, is a demonstration of what the children of Cameroon can be, what they can do, when they are united towards a common goal. It comes to remind the self-righteous, and convince the sceptics and opponents, that with a common will, we are capable of overcoming the challenges that come our way, whatever the nature and circumstances.
To quote the Great African: “A winner is a dreamer who never gives up”.
Let’s all rally behind the Indomitable Lions for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 odyssey, which has only just begun. /-

