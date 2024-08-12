-
CAMEROUN :: Rain Shortage in the Far North of Cameroon: Call for Help from the Lamido of Garoua
More than three weeks without any rain, farmers do not know which way to turn. The Far North of Cameroon is facing a major agricultural crisis due to a prolonged absence of rains.
Plantations of groundnuts, maize, sorghum and other vital crops in this region are drying up, seriously threatening future harvests. The crops are already attacked by pests and drought that are eating away at them.
Faced with this critical situation, the Lamido of Garoua El Hadj Ibrahim El Rachidini organized a great prayer on August 9 after three days of fasting, imploring God to send rains to save the crops in danger. This religious approach reflects the urgency of the situation and the distress of local farmers.
Despite the magnitude of the crisis, the relevant authorities, including the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Gabriel Mbairobé, have not yet taken any measures or made any public statements on this worrying phenomen.The persistence of this drought could have repercussions not only on local harvests but also on the supply of peanuts, millet, maize, and sorghum throughout the sub- region, jeopardizing food security.
It is crucial that immediate action is taken to support farmers and respond to this crisis.
