World news ÉTATS-UNIS :: Dr. EYONG, OFFERING THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY NEW INSIGHT INTO COVID-19 AND PREVIOUS PANDEMICS :: UNITED STATES CAMEROUN INFO - CAMEROUN ACTU
World news ÉTATS-UNIS :: Dr. EYONG, OFFERING THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY NEW INSIGHT INTO COVID-19 AND PREVIOUS PANDEMICS :: UNITED STATES CAMEROUN INFO - CAMEROUN ACTU
 
ÉTATS-UNIS :: SOCIETE ÉTATS-UNIS :: Dr. EYONG, OFFERING THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY NEW INSIGHT INTO COVID-19 AND PREVIOUS PANDEMICS :: UNITED STATES
  • Camer.be & Sopieprod : Hilaire SOPIE
  • dimanche 13 décembre 2020 10:46:00
  • 333

World news ÉTATS-UNIS :: Dr. EYONG, OFFERING THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY NEW INSIGHT INTO COVID-19 AND PREVIOUS PANDEMICS :: UNITED STATES CAMEROUN INFO - CAMEROUN ACTU

MED-CHAINS & COVID – 19: Innovative Solutions for Pandemics is the groundbreaking new book by Dr. Eyong, offering the medical community new insight into COVID-19 and previous pandemics.

Rather than quarreling over the inadequacies and inconsistencies of current pandemic practices, Dr. Eyong’s new book offers his tangible and innovative solutions on how to approach, analyze and handle a pandemic crisis.

His thoroughly researched approach to pandemics employs the expertise of respected medical researchers, acclaimed scientists, and innovative medical device developers across the industry. By employing their combined medical wisdom, Dr. Eyong provides feasible solutions for preparing, managing, and the ultimate goal of preventing a pandemic, such as COVID-19, from occurring in the future.

The book is published in ten languages - English, French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Latin, Japanese.

MED-CHAINS & COVID-19

13déc.
Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE
UN HOMME TROUVE 100 MILLIONS CFA DANS UNE POUBELLE HYSACAM INCROYABLE ET POURTANT VRAI IL PREND LA MERCEDES DE SON PERE, BOIT A L'EXCES, ET TUE UN HOMME, CAPITALE POLITIQUE DU CAMEROUN CARNET NOIR: MORT DE YACOUBA YAYA, LE DEPUTE DE MORA AKAK-ESSE GATE ACTE 03: MR LE SOUS-PREFET : ON ASSISTE AU VACILLEMENT DE CE QUI FAISAIT AUTORITE... U.Y2: TENUE CE LUNDI 14/12/20 DES TRAVAUX DE VALIDATION EXTERNE DU PLAN STRATEGIQUE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Dr. EYONG, OFFERING THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY NEW INSIGHT INTO COVID-19 AND PREVIOUS PANDEMICS AKA-ESSE GATE ACTE 02: SAÏDOUNA ALI SOUS-PREFET DE SANGMELIMA PROFERE DES MENACES... NECROLOGIE: LA GRANDE FAMILLE ESSE DE FRANCE ANNONCE LE DECES DE DAVID EMMANUEL AKONO KABEYENE LE JOUR DES ÉLECTIONS À LÀ PRÉSIDENCE DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION DE LA SONACAM EST ENFIN LÀ. Africa Digital Manager Award : un concours qui récompense les Camerounais INCENDIE CRIMINEL À DOUALA : UN HOMME TUE LES ENFANTS DE SA SŒUR POUR UN LITIGE FONCIER Péage routier : Plus de 7 milliards F Cfa détournés chaque année

ÉTATS-UNIS SOCIETE:: les + lus

  1. 1.
    USA - Cameroun : Où est donc passé Patrice Nouma?
  2. 2.
    DANS L’ESPOIR DE STOPPER LES VIDEOS DE PATRICE NOUMA DENONCANT LES DETOURNEMENTS ET CRIMES DE SON REGIME, LES HOMMES DE PAUL BIYA L’ATTAQUENT EN JUSTICE
  3. 3.
    Manifestations anti Biya de New York : La police américaine arrête un diplomate camerounais vandale
  4. 4.
    USA - Guinée: Sékouba Konaté arrêté pour fraude
  5. 5.
    USA- Cameroun: LA DIASPORA FAIT ECHOUER BIYA A NEW-YORK MALGRÉ LA PRESENCE DE SES MERCENAIRES SUR LE TERRAIN AMERICAIN

le débat

  1. 1.
    Afrique- Débat: Les Camerounais sont-ils communautaristes?
  2. 2.
    LA HAUTE FINANCE INTERNATIONALE EST ELLE LA NOUVELLE BABYLONE ?
  3. 3.
    Ils prédisent pour vous ce qui se fera au Grand Dialogue National au Cameroun(Texte et vidéo DiafTV)
  4. 4.
    Incidents de Genève: Le Cameroun a-t-il exporté la barbarie ?
  5. 5.
    Le Cameroun pourrait t'il se voir exclu de la prochaine CAN ?

le point du droit

  1. 1.
    Bon à savoir sur la procédure d'obtention du titre foncier par morcellement au Cameroun.
  2. 2.
    Comment reconnaître une épouse infidèle ?
  3. 3.
    L'adoption d'un enfant au Cameroun par un étranger d'origine camerounaise
  4. 4.
    La juridicité du certificat d'abandon des droits coutumiers dans le foncier au Cameroun
  5. 5.
    L'obtention de la garde exclusive d'un enfant issu d'un couple séparé au Cameroun

TV5MONDE TV5Monde Afrique : en continu

  1. 1.
    Le Premier ministre soudanais en Ethiopie en pleine crise des réfugiés
  2. 2.
    Un an après l'élection de Tebboune, l'Algérie dans l'impasse
  3. 3.
    En Libye, un road trip dans le désert pour relancer le tourisme
  4. 4.
    Le Maroc inscrit la culture juive dans ses programmes scolaires
  5. 5.
    Madagascar : "il faut adapter les cultures aux changements climatiques"
  6. 6.
    Madagascar : les populations du sud victimes de la sécheresse et de l'insécurité
  7. 7.
    République centrafricaine : les timides débuts de la campagne électorale
  8. 8.
    Début de la campagne pour les présidentielle et législatives en Centrafrique
  9. 9.
    Algérie : un an de pouvoir de Tebboune et déjà deux mois d'absence
  10. 10.
    Centrafrique: élections jouées d'avance ou risque d'embrasement ?
SOCIETE
SOCIETE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
DIASPORA
DIASPORA
Vidéo
Cabral Libii sera candidat à la présidentielle s'il est le gagnant de la primaire Mr Theodore POUFONG, the SDF Chairman in Belgium wonders the role of political parties in Cameroon Eric Matoukou : « Je dois encore beaucoup apprendre du football » Crtv et Equinoxe tv font un compte rendu opposé sur un même événement Mme Edwige Abena : « La FASCADI n’est pas le prolongement du RDPC » L’affichage du candidat Biya querellé au conseil constitutionnel Grégoire Owona au conseil constitutionnel pour défendre la victoire du RDPC Séquence spécifique des gardiens remplaçants des lions indomptables du Cameroun Dr Etah Ewane : Our main message is to promote peace in cameroon Cabral Libii , la coalition et le franc CFA Rencontre entre Laurent Esso et la diaspora camerounaise : Quand les « activistes » s’en mêlent Mobilisation populaire autour du Pays Bas - Cameroun
FRANCAISCAMER
FRANCAISCAMER
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
MéDIA
MéDIA