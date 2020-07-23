CAMEROUN :: Human bones traffickers to appear at the Foumbot court :: CAMEROON

Two people shall appear at the Foumbot Court of First Instance in connection with the trafficking of human bones. The charges were brought against them following their arrest by the Foumbot Gendarmerie brigade on June 26 with two almost compete human skeletons.

The trial that shall be in its second hearing shall take place on the July 27, Foundikou Fakoue Aminou 26 years old and 40 years old Lontsi Saint-Clairwere arrested during an operation that was carried out by Gendarmerie officials and the Foumbot Forestry and Wildlife Control Post, with technical assistance from LAGA – a wildlife law enforcement body. They were found in possession of human bones in two suitcases.The case opened on July 13 and was postponed by the presiding judge to July 27 to enable both parties prepare for the trial to begin in earnest with arguments and presentations.

The trafficking in human body parts is reportedly on the rise in the Noun Division, despite efforts by law enforcement to track and punish traffickers. On May 20, 2020, three human skeletons traffickers were arrested still in Foumbot and sentenced to 5 years in prison by the Foumbot Court of First Instance. It has often been found that these trafficking networks are linked and form part of an even larger network.The two cases of human bones trafficking were uncovered by wildlife trafficking investigations,indicating the connection between wildlife trafficking and human bones trafficking.

Authorities are therefore stepping up enforcement against wildlife trafficking and in this light the hearing againstthree ivory tusks traffickers shall hold on July 28, at the Court of First Instance of Ndokoti for the third time. The three were arrested with 26kg of ivory tusks by the Littoral Regional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife in collaboration with the Police.