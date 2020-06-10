CAMEROUN :: A notorious wildlife trafficker arrested :: CAMEROON
CAMEROUN :: A notorious wildlife trafficker arrested :: CAMEROON
 
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE CAMEROUN :: A notorious wildlife trafficker arrested :: CAMEROON
  • Camer.be : Franck BAFELI
  • mercredi 10 juin 2020 08:00:00
  • 276

CAMEROUN :: A notorious wildlife trafficker arrested :: CAMEROON

A notorious wildlife trafficker has been arrested for unlawful possession of ivory tusks in Bertoua. He was arrested alongside another trafficker during an operation carried out by wildlife officials of the East Regional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife following investigations into wildlife trafficking spanning the North and East Regions and the Central African Republic. The operation was also carried out in collaboration with the gendarmerie and with technical assistance from LAGA, a wildlife law enforcement organization.

The two men were arrested at the ‘Camp sic CRTV road in possession of 3.7 kg of ivory tusks partitioned into 6 pieces concealed in a bag. According to a source close to the matter that spoke on condition of anonymity, one of the traffickers travelled from Kentzou to Bertoua with the ivory tusks where he met the other and they both attempted to sell the illicit product, A military bag was used to conceal the tusks and they believed it would facilitate the transportation without him being intercepted on the way. The same source reported that the notorious trafficker, a former accountant with a money transfer agency at Kentzou, has been in the dragnet of wildlife officials of the East Region for a while now. He had been at the center of many illegal wildlife activities in the region.

Preliminary investigations show that he is part of a large network of wildlife traffickers operating in the North and East Regions of the country which extends beyond the borders and cover the sub region. Investigations carried out after his arrest reveal that he is also known in several towns (Kentzou, Mpaka, Lolo and Panda) in connection to the illegal gold trade. The two suspects, who are expected in court soon, were placed in the Bertoua central prison.

More and more evidence is emerging as to the risk of coming in contact with parts of wildlife species given that Covid-19 is a coronavirus found in many wildlife species. The law therefore targets those who illegally handle wildlife species. According to the 1994 wildlife law that prohibits poaching and trafficking of wildlife animals, anyone found in possession of parts of a protected wildlife species is considered to have killed the animal and is liable to a prison term of up to 3 years and or a fine of up to 10 million CFA francs. Elephants are totally protected and it is illegal to kill them or to trade in elephants products as well.

10juin
Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE
Conseil supérieur de la magistrature : Aux abonnés absents Aéroports du Cameroun: alerte sur des cas d’escroquerie par de faux agents de fret A notorious wildlife trafficker arrested Carnet noir : Mort de la femme de Bruno Bekolo Ebe l'ancien recteur de l'Université de Douala Nigeria is running for the Grand Prix of Literary Associations 2019 Burundi : le président Pierre Nkurunziza est mort Les journalistes se mobilisent pour leur confrère Wazizi Football:Gaëlle Enganamouit raccroche ses crampons Mort de Wazizi : Penda Ekoka dénonce un “leadership usé et fatigué”, “une pseudo élite” lâche... La ruée vers les ossements humains inquiète dans le Noun DECOUVERTE DANS UNE CASERNE MILITAIRE DE YAOUNDE D’UN JOURNALISTE TORTURE DEPUIS 25 JOURS ! Nganga Edo, dernière flamme des Bantous de la Capitale, s’est éteint

CAMEROUN SOCIETE:: les + lus

  1. 1.
    26 élèves surpris en train de tourner un film osé à Bafoussam
  2. 2.
    Brenda biya sème la terreur en boîte de nuit à Yaoundé
  3. 3.
    Menacée de mort par sa famille car elle est lesbienne
  4. 4.
    Oyom-Abang : une femme marche nue à Yaoundé VII
  5. 5.
    FEYMANIA : Les yeux de Jean-Pierre Saah arrachés aux Emirats Arabes Unis

le débat

AFRIQUE :: LA HAUTE FINANCE INTERNATIONALE EST ELLE LA NOUVELLE BABYLONE ? :: AFRICA
  1. 1.
    LA HAUTE FINANCE INTERNATIONALE EST ELLE LA NOUVELLE BABYLONE ?
  2. 2.
    Ils prédisent pour vous ce qui se fera au Grand Dialogue National au Cameroun(Texte et vidéo DiafTV)
  3. 3.
    Incidents de Genève: Le Cameroun a-t-il exporté la barbarie ?
  4. 4.
    Le Cameroun pourrait t'il se voir exclu de la prochaine CAN ?
  5. 5.
    Afrique- Monde- Debat: Pourquoi certaines femmes trompent les hommes et vice versa ?

le point du droit

  1. 1.
    La connaissance de la taxe foncière au Cameroun
  2. 2.
    La déclaration tardive de naissance au Cameroun
  3. 3.
    L'obtention d'un titre foncier au Cameroun à l'issue d'une vente de terrain
  4. 4.
    Le jugement supplétif d'acte de naissance en droit positif camerounais
  5. 5.
    Le changement du nom d'un enfant mineur par le parent.

canal de vie

TV5MONDE En continu

  1. 1.
    L'Egypte "prépare le terrain" pour le retour des touristes (ministre)
  2. 2.
    Somalie: trois civils tués dans un échange de tirs entre l'Amisom et les Shebab
  3. 3.
    Adoptions au Mali : "Rien de tout cela ne peut se faire sans une dynamique de corruption absolue"
  4. 4.
    Ouganda: un projet de barrage sur les Murchison Falls suscite l'indignation
  5. 5.
    RDC: 3 morts dans des manifestations contre la fermeture du grand marché
  6. 6.
    Tunisie: mobilisations près d'un site pétrolier pour réclamer des emplois
  7. 7.
    Le président burundais est mort, quelques semaines avant la fin de son règne
  8. 8.
    Le Sénégal refuse à des dizaines de bateaux étrangers ses eaux atteintes de surpêche
  9. 9.
    Burundi : le président Pierre Nkurunziza est mort
  10. 10.
    Coronavirus : quels pays ont rouvert leurs frontières ?
SOCIETE
SOCIETE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
DIASPORA
DIASPORA
Vidéo
Une question de Jean-Jacques Missé-Missé au candidat Cabral Libii à Bruxelles Dr Etah Ewane : Our main message is to promote peace in cameroon «Nous utiliserons tous les moyens de droit pour faire rétablir la vérité des urnes» Père Ludovic Lado : Le Cameroun traverse une situation très difficile aujourd'hui Cameroun - Guinée du 28 mars 2017 à Bruxelles Laurent Esso : "Le Cameroun est le seul pays au monde à rallier le droit romano-germanique" Ambiance après la rencontre Guinée - Cameroun à Bruxelles Pour Carole Kaboud Mebam, le Cameroun restera le Cameroun « Ils veulent en finir avec le président Biya parce que Biya est un patriote » Laurent Esso évoque la révocation du juge PASCAL MAGNAGUEMABE Moïse Essoh parle du 2ème forum du CPD La candidature de Milla Assouté en 2004 a été rejetée par ce qu’une pièce a été soutirée du dossier
FRANCAISCAMER
FRANCAISCAMER
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
MéDIA
MéDIA