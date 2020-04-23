Ambazonia Governing Council: Response to the Government of Cameroun’s Report on Ngarbuh Massacre :: CAMEROON

On April 21, 2020, the government of the Republic of Cameroun released its report on the Ngarbuh massacre of Ambazonian children by the Cameroun military and its civilian militias in the night of February 13 to 14, 2020. We take cognizant of the following:

1. The Cameroun government’s investigation of the Ngarbuh massacre is a political charade in which the same government that continues to commit war crimes in Ambazonia after the Ngarbuh massacre is expected to investigate and penalize itself.

This is impossible! A true and transparent process warrants International Criminal Court neutral third-party investigation to ensure justice and accountability iin this massacre and many others such as the Bali massacre in which Cameroun soldiers slaughtered over fifty Ambazonians and the Pinyin massacre in which the Cameroun military killed over forty Ambazonian civilians.

2. These massacres of the Ambazonian people by the Cameroun government justify the necessity and right of the Ambazonian people to bear arms to the full extent in quantity and caliber to defend themselves from the Cameroun government.

3. These massacres underline the urgency of the international community to invoke the Responsibility to Protect the Ambazonian people from the increasing genocide being committed by the Cameroun government against the Ambazonian people; else there will be many more massacres by the Yaoundé regime. The Ambazonian people stand ready to work with the United Nations Office on the Prevention of Genocide and the Responsibility to Protect to in the invocation and implementation of this principle.

4. In this report, the government of the Republic of Cameroun itself admits to using civilian militias to brutalize, kill and burn down the houses of the Ambazonian people. This ascertains the assertion we have made for two years that the Cameroun government has created multiple civilian militias in Ambazonia territory who are wrongfully considered to be "Ambaboys" fighting for the independence of Ambazonia and who have committed many of the atrocities including kidnapping and ransom taking, and the torture of civilians. Most of these opportunistic militias collaborating with Cameroun work with infiltrators such as Ikome Samuel Sako and Chris Anu in the Ambazonia liberation struggle to create divisions and rifts between local populations and the true forces fighting for the liberation of Ambazonia – all in an attempt to weaken the resolve of the Ambazonian people to prosecute their cause to self-determination.

5. The claim by the Cameroun government that it will compensate the families of the Ngarbuh massacre for the killing of women and children there falls short of the reparations that Cameroun owes to the Ambazonian people for decades of massacres, looting of our resources and the burning down of the houses of the Ambazonian people in over 400 towns and villages. It does not fulfill the fundamental aspiration and right of the people of Ambazonia to the independence and sovereignty of their country, Ambazonia, and to address the root cause of the conflict.

6. While these massacres continue, any reconstruction attempts by the Cameroun government in Ambazonia will be met by the full force of opposition by the Ambazonian people. Cameroun should stop these massacres, withdraw its troop that are committing these crimes weekly in Ambazonia, and the government of a sovereign Ambazonia shall rebuild its town and villages itself.

7. The Republic of Cameroun’s decision to establish a military camp in Ngarbuh in a show of strength is an act of aggression and provocation against the Ambazonian people in their territory, which Cameroun holds no justifiable claim to under international law. This provocation is an incitement of further bloodshed, and we, the Ambazonian people, shall reserve the right to defend ourselves and our territorial integrity against these continuous acts of invasion of our homeland.

8. The disgust expressed by the world against the Ngarbuh massacre, one among scores of others, reflects the necessity for the Republic of Cameroun to respect its territorial borders as they were at its independence from France on January 1, 1960 and to respect the right of the Ambazonian people to self-determination in an independent and sovereign country of their own. Only these respects, pursuant to the provisions of the United Nations Charter on the right to self-determination, the international law principle of uti possedetis uris and the African Union principle of the freezing of borders at independence, can guarantee peace and stability in the Gulf of Guinea, and put an end to these massacres once and for all.

9. Lastly, the government of Cameroun should apologize to the Ambazonian people for the Ngarbuh massacre, the killing of over thirteen thousand other Ambazonians in the last three years, and for oppressing the Ambazonian people for over sixty years.

Obadiah Mua

Secretary General

Ambazonia Governing Council