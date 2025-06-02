Camer.be
Manifesto: The Laurier-proVerbe goes to Fodjo kadjo Abo
Remiscing 2015, the year Ivorian author Fodjo Kadjo Abo managed to coup in the African literary scene, with his essay entitled Que ne ferait-on pas pour du pognon. The work is a wonder of its kind. It deals with a topic of broad and current interest: Money, a book topic that sells. Yet in Cameroon, Que ne ferait-on pas pour du pognon appears amongst the three finalists for the GPLA 2015 trophy, in the essay category, which was eventually won by the Minister of Higher Education, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo awarded for his Essai sur la sémiotique d'une civilisation en mutation.

It's always with great pleasure we discover the books by Fodjo kadjo Abo ever since. The latest being Ma grand-mère me disait, a continuation of Mon grand-père me disait released in 2021, has further reinforced us in the project that motivates us since we read his masterpiece Que ne ferait-on pas pour du pognon. The work even earned him the merit of being quoted by Eric Mendi, twice winner of the Grand Prix of Literary Associations (Belles-lettres Category), especially in an article published by Africultures under the title La corruption en Afrique ou ailleurs c'est gris... 

What is the project? The project is... We the Reading is so Bookul squad who sign this appeal, have decided to crown Ivorian author Fodjo Kadjo Abo with a laurel wreath which we opportunely named Laurier-proVerbe. In that, Fodjo kadjo Abo is himself a walking encyclopaedia of the Abron proverbs; still, within proverb lives the verb. The verb is the speech that conveys the wisdom, so dear to the author, he a teacher of common sens and wisdom, that African moralist of modern times as the writer of Adoumkrom. Let us set it in stone, for "his work is as long-lasting as airain" (Horatius); let us write it, that in the year 2025, the Laurier-proVerbe was awarded to Ivorian author Fodjo kadjo Abo, majestic and Majesty, king the Abron people from Adoumkrom, a village located in the northeast of Côte d'Ivoire. CONGRATS!

Manifesto: The Laurier-proVerbe goes to Fodjo kadjo Abo
Vol Insolite à Douala : 3,5 Millions Cachés au Cimetière par un Neveu
Valère Bessala: L'Âge des Dirigeants Camerounais, Un Frein à l'Émergence
Les campagnes électorales seront-elles de nouveau bâclées en 2025 ?
Louis de Koum « Saint Désir Atango doit être chassé de la SONACAM s’il couche avec ses enfants »
Pain-sardine vs engagement : le défi lancé au régime après les propos d'un ministre

