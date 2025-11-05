CAMEROUN :: Foligar Lang Urges Inclusive Dialogue and National Unity as Cameroon Faces Post-Election Divisions

CRP President Foligar LANG

In the wake of Cameroon’s highly contested presidential elections, Foligar Lang, President of the Cameroon Reformation Party (CRP), has made a strong appeal for unity, transparency, and inclusive governance as the nation navigates a period of political tension and uncertainty. Speaking in a post-election address, Lang emphasized that the only path toward peace and development lies in genuine dialogue and shared participation among all political stakeholders.



Lang, who has been a consistent advocate for reform and participatory democracy, urged President Paul Biya’s administration to form a national unity government that includes all 12 presidential candidates who contested the election. According to him, this inclusive approach will not only rebuild public confidence but also help to bridge divisions deepened by decades of political polarization.



“We don’t want a government for a few,” Lang asserted. “We want a Cameroon that is fair for every Cameroonian — a nation where all political parties can contribute to shaping the country’s destiny.”



The CRP leader expressed concern over the ongoing ghost towns and post-election protests that have disrupted economic activities in several parts of the country. He described these occurrences as a reflection of the public’s frustration over perceived lack of accountability and fairness in the electoral process. However, Lang discouraged destructive demonstrations, urging citizens to embrace peace and constructive engagement instead.

“Arresting opposition leaders or silencing them will not bring peace,” he warned. “The solution lies in dialogue — not confrontation. We must talk to one another if we want to move forward.”



Lang also reiterated the CRP’s proposal for the creation of a Ministry for the Southern Cameroon Crisis, a temporary but strategic institution that would serve as a platform for communication and reconciliation between the government and Anglophone communities. He said such a ministry could help expedite solutions to long-standing grievances that continue to divide the nation.



“This ministry will not be permanent,” Lang explained. “It will serve as a bridge to address the Southern Cameroon crisis swiftly and compassionately, ensuring that all voices are heard.”



Reflecting on his political journey, Lang reaffirmed his alliance with opposition figure Serge Espoir Matomba, describing their collaboration as one grounded in vision, accountability, and the empowerment of young people. He emphasized that his party’s mission transcends electoral victories, focusing instead on nation-building, economic empowerment, and social welfare.



“Our struggle is not for power but for the people,” he declared. “We are committed to ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, employment, and a better standard of living for every Cameroonian.”



Based between Cameroon and the United Kingdom, Lang described himself as a leader deeply devoted to reform and development. He concluded his address with a message of hope and collective responsibility:



“Cameroon must replace intimidation with understanding and division with cooperation. Only through inclusive dialogue can we achieve the peaceful and prosperous nation we all desire.”



As Cameroon stands at a political crossroads, Lang’s call for dialogue and unity echoes the aspirations of many who seek a more transparent, equitable, and accountable system of governance.



By Yusinyu Omer Yinyu

