Camer.be
Foligar Lang Urges Inclusive Dialogue and National Unity as Cameroon Faces Post-Election Divisions
CAMEROUN :: POLITIQUE

CAMEROUN :: Foligar Lang Urges Inclusive Dialogue and National Unity as Cameroon Faces Post-Election Divisions

CRP President Foligar LANG
In the wake of Cameroon’s highly contested presidential elections, Foligar Lang, President of the Cameroon Reformation Party (CRP), has made a strong appeal for unity, transparency, and inclusive governance as the nation navigates a period of political tension and uncertainty. Speaking in a post-election address, Lang emphasized that the only path toward peace and development lies in genuine dialogue and shared participation among all political stakeholders.


Lang, who has been a consistent advocate for reform and participatory democracy, urged President Paul Biya’s administration to form a national unity government that includes all 12 presidential candidates who contested the election. According to him, this inclusive approach will not only rebuild public confidence but also help to bridge divisions deepened by decades of political polarization.


“We don’t want a government for a few,” Lang asserted. “We want a Cameroon that is fair for every Cameroonian — a nation where all political parties can contribute to shaping the country’s destiny.”


The CRP leader expressed concern over the ongoing ghost towns and post-election protests that have disrupted economic activities in several parts of the country. He described these occurrences as a reflection of the public’s frustration over perceived lack of accountability and fairness in the electoral process. However, Lang discouraged destructive demonstrations, urging citizens to embrace peace and constructive engagement instead.

 

CRP President FOLIGAR LANG

“Arresting opposition leaders or silencing them will not bring peace,” he warned. “The solution lies in dialogue — not confrontation. We must talk to one another if we want to move forward.”


Lang also reiterated the CRP’s proposal for the creation of a Ministry for the Southern Cameroon Crisis, a temporary but strategic institution that would serve as a platform for communication and reconciliation between the government and Anglophone communities. He said such a ministry could help expedite solutions to long-standing grievances that continue to divide the nation.


“This ministry will not be permanent,” Lang explained. “It will serve as a bridge to address the Southern Cameroon crisis swiftly and compassionately, ensuring that all voices are heard.”


Reflecting on his political journey, Lang reaffirmed his alliance with opposition figure Serge Espoir Matomba, describing their collaboration as one grounded in vision, accountability, and the empowerment of young people. He emphasized that his party’s mission transcends electoral victories, focusing instead on nation-building, economic empowerment, and social welfare.


“Our struggle is not for power but for the people,” he declared. “We are committed to ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, employment, and a better standard of living for every Cameroonian.”


Based between Cameroon and the United Kingdom, Lang described himself as a leader deeply devoted to reform and development. He concluded his address with a message of hope and collective responsibility:


“Cameroon must replace intimidation with understanding and division with cooperation. Only through inclusive dialogue can we achieve the peaceful and prosperous nation we all desire.”


As Cameroon stands at a political crossroads, Lang’s call for dialogue and unity echoes the aspirations of many who seek a more transparent, equitable, and accountable system of governance.


By Yusinyu Omer Yinyu

Pour plus d'informations sur l'actualité, abonnez vous sur : notre chaîne WhatsApp 

Lire aussi dans la rubrique POLITIQUE

Limbé : Des Licenciements Politiques Massifs Sanctionnent le Soutien à l'Opposition
Nourane Foster : Appel Solennel à l'Union Nationale et au Dialogue Inclusif au Cameroun
Le gouverneur du Littoral sensibilise sur l’importance de la paix
Défection de l'Ex-Porte-Parole de Tchiroma en Pleine Contestation Post-Électorale
Foligar Lang Urges Inclusive Dialogue and National Unity as Cameroon Faces Post-Election Divisions
UDC : Protestation parlementaire pour la Justice Électorale à l'Ouverture de la Session Budget
43 ans de Biya. Fête de la victoire et du pouvoir sous tension post-électorale 2025
État de santé des détenus du SED : Révélations de Chrétien Tabetsing sur Anicet Ekane
Nkom s'en prend aux « Allogènes » après la Déroute du RDPC dans le Littoral Camerounais
Rule of Law Has Not Prevailed” *CRP Leader Regrets Privileged Group of People Running, Destroying Ca
PLO Lumumba Dénonce les Résultats Électoraux, Issa Tchiroma Vainqueur selon lui
La France condamne la répression et exige le dialogue
Devenez Rédacteur

Les + récents

08:44
Reprise effective des activités de transport : le Gouvernement rassure et félicite les transporteurs

Reprise effective des activités de transport : le Gouvernement rassure et félicite les transporteurs
06:33
Crise post électorale: Ville morte à Bafoussam et confusion chez les populations

Crise post électorale: Ville morte à Bafoussam et confusion chez les populations
01:43
Investiture de Paul Biya : Serment de la Gérontocratie et Vol de la Victoire

Investiture de Paul Biya : Serment de la Gérontocratie et Vol de la Victoire
01:22
Quand Traque, Arrestations et Menaces Deviennent le Seul Langage de l'État

Quand Traque, Arrestations et Menaces Deviennent le Seul Langage de l'État
01:03
Deux Cameroun : celui des projecteurs et celui des torches

Deux Cameroun : celui des projecteurs et celui des torches

POLITIQUE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

EFFIMERKET LANCEMENT en présence de la députe DIOP DIEYNABA
Dr Elie NKAMGUEU Discours HCCE France 2025
Effi market spot
MADO, ou l'art du beau...
Gala caritatif ADIVAS Août 2025

évènement

Vidéo

Issa Tchiroma se proclame vainqueur et propose une transition pacifique
Fadimatou Iyawa à Bruxelles : sa colère contre la BAS et son déni de nationalité
59è Fête de la Jeunesse : Conseils d’un Aîné avec Me Charles Epée | Paix & Développement
Plongeon au cœur du SIBCA 2024 : Les coulisses du salon de la beauté afro
Cabral Libii : Son livre choc sur le Cameroun nouveau - Révélations exclusives à Bruxelles !

L'actualité en vidéo