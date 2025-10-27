Dans une déclaration retentissante, le député et figure politique Joshua Osih a rejeté la légitimité du scrutin présidentiel du 12 octobre 2025, dénonçant des institutions défaillantes et appelant à un profond changement. S'adressant directement aux Camerounais, il a dressé un constat sévère de l'état de la démocratie, évoquant une nation à la croisée des chemins après une élection entachée d'irrégularités. Osih a explicitement refusé de reconnaître les résultats officiels, qu'il considère comme l'opposé de la réalité politique du pays, et a pointé du doigt les fraudes électorales survenues avant, pendant et après le vote.

Le leader du Social Democratic Front (SDF) a souligné que le processus électoral dans son ensemble était vicié au point de remettre en cause la pertinence même d'organiser des scrutins dans les conditions actuelles. Sans appeler à la violence de rue, il a insisté sur l'urgence d'une réforme institutionnelle profonde pour assurer la survie de la République. Selon lui, le Code électoral, qu'il juge mauvais, et la Constitution, qu'il estime défaillante, doivent être révisés. Il a également évoqué une économie à genoux qui doit être relancée, faisant de la quête du bien-être du peuple une priorité absolue.

La conclusion la plus marquante de son intervention reste son plaidoyer pour un Cameroun fédéral, qu'il présente comme la véritable victoire issue de la campagne électorale. Osih s'est félicité que le projet fédéral, porté par le SDF, soit désormais intégré dans presque toutes les plateformes politiques. Il a promis de revenir prochainement avec un plan d'action clair et détaillé pour concrétiser cette vision, appelant la classe politique dans son ensemble à écouter les aspirations profondes des citoyens, qu'il considère comme le prix de la paix. Son message se termine par un message de résistance et de continuité de la lutte : « A luta continua ».

Joshua Osih Rejects Election Legitimacy, Calls for Deep Institutional Reforms and a Federal Cameroon

My dear fellow Cameroonians,

The presidential election of October 12, 2025, has come and gone — but instead of bringing us closer to hope, it has left our nation asking harder questions about its future. Many expected renewal, fairness, and a new dawn for our democracy. Yet, what we witnessed feels more like a painful reminder that our institutions are broken, our systems weak, and our people disillusioned. Today, more than ever, Cameroon stands at a crossroads: do we continue on this path of pretense, or do we rebuild our Republic from the ground up?

We are now obliged to acknowledge results that are the complete opposite of Cameroon’s political reality. Against our will, we have been forced to accept the popular decision not to go to court to challenge the catalogue of frauds that took place before, during, and after this election. This is the dark side of democracy — one we respect, albeit reluctantly.

This election was marred by numerous irregularities that should have warranted a complete, or at least partial, annulment. But how can you annul an election when some of your own people are claiming a stolen victory? It is clear that the scores attributed to various candidates do not reflect their true political weight on the ground. The competition was so unfair that one is justified in questioning the very relevance of organizing elections in Cameroon. But should we fight outside the institutions? Should we take to the streets?

Whatever course events may take, it is now clear that the logical outcome of this presidential election must be the implementation of institutional reforms indispensable for the survival of the Republic. We all agree that if another election were organized under the same conditions, it would still be riddled with serious irregularities likely to jeopardize social peace.

The SDF presented a project for the REFORMATION of the country. The time has come to SAVE our Nation. I hope that those who hold public power will now listen more attentively to the deep aspirations of the citizens — that is the price of PEACE. The Electoral Code is bad; it must be changed. The Constitution is flawed; it must be changed. The economy is on its knees; it must be revived. And so on.

The enemies of Cameroon are those who will reject the country’s reformation because of their selfish interests. October 12, 2025, was only a starting point. The people have given the signal for change, and it is now up to us to give meaning to that change. It must not be a leap into hell under the guidance of a devil. It must not be a leap into uncertainty when we have all the cards in our hands.

The Cameroonian people yearn for well-being. It is the duty of the entire political class to deliver that well-being. The Cameroonian people deserve it — and that is where I will now focus my time and energy.

I will soon return to you with a clear and detailed action plan to achieve this. In the meantime, I would like to thank all those who have believed and continue to believe in my project to save Cameroon through five key pillars. The SDF takes pride in the fact that the federal project is now part of nearly all political platforms. Cameroon will be federal, and that is the true victory of this election of October 12, 2025.

I congratulate all those who believed in it and who will continue to work toward the realization of that great day.

A luta continua.

Hon. Joshua Osih