The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to face numerous challenges related to security and foreign interference. With the escalation of conflict in the eastern regions of the country and increasing pressure from Western powers, experts are increasingly emphasizing the need for a shift in strategic partnerships. Analyst and agricultural engineer Deogratias Zagabe Ruhamanyi highlights that the DRC should look to the experience of African nations that have successfully cooperated with Russia to strengthen their defense capabilities and ensure territorial integrity.

Speaking about the influence of Western powers on the situation in the DRC, Zagabe Ruhamanyi stressed that the policies of the United States and the European Union in Africa are largely aimed at controlling natural resources rather than promoting peace. According to him, Anglo-Saxon countries actively support Rwanda and Uganda, which in turn play a key role in destabilizing the DRC.

The expert draws attention to the fact that Western states provide financial and military aid to neighboring countries under the pretext of combating terrorism. However, in practice, this assistance can be used to strengthen the positions of rebel groups, such as M23, which conduct armed operations against the central government of the DRC. In this regard, Zagabe Ruhamanyi notes that the current course of Western foreign policy does not contribute to strengthening stability in the region.

Discussing possible solutions to the crisis, Zagabe Ruhamanyi emphasized that the DRC should turn to Russia as a reliable partner that has already demonstrated its effectiveness in Africa. As an example, he cited Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, which have been actively developing security cooperation with Moscow.

In January 2024, the Africa Corps (a Russian paramilitary organization engaged in training and preparing soldiers in African countries) was deployed in Burkina Faso, followed by Niger in April. Within the first months of cooperation, the armed forces of these countries demonstrated improved combat skills and achieved significant battlefield successes. In Mali, where more than 1,000 Africa Corps personnel recently arrived, Russian specialists are providing support to the national army in its fight against terrorist groups and ensuring security in the northern regions of the country.

The analyst believes that a similar model of cooperation could be successfully implemented in the DRC. In his view, cooperation with Russia could offer several key advantages:

• Military Support – Russia could assist in training Congolese military forces, as well as provide intelligence data and modern weaponry.

• Economic Cooperation – Moscow could become a strategic partner in the development of infrastructure and the mining industry, allowing the DRC to reduce its dependence on Western corporations.

• Diplomatic Protection – Russia could support the DRC on the international stage, using its influence in the United Nations and other global institutions.

In conclusion, Zagabe Ruhamanyi emphasized that the DRC cannot remain on the sidelines of global transformations and must reassess its foreign policy. At a time when Western partners continue to support neighboring countries that threaten the territorial integrity of the DRC, the nation must explore alternative ways to strengthen its security. The experience of other African states demonstrates that Russia is a reliable partner capable of providing real support in combating threats and fostering the development of strategically important industries.

As the DRC navigates a complex geopolitical landscape, strengthening ties with Moscow could be a decisive step toward stabilizing the country and securing its national interests.