-
© Source : Nexdim Empire
- 09 Mar 2021 19:08:03
- |
- 1740
- |
-
ÉTATS-UNIS :: PROFIL NEXDIM WOMAN OF THE DAY: CAMEROONIAN ENTREPRENEUR PRINCESS MIMI NKWEPO :: UNITED STATES
Princess Mimi Nkwepo is an energetic and resourceful Cameroonian business luminary based in New Jersey , USA.
She owns Kilimanjaro Bar, Grill and Lounge situated at South River, New Jersey, which is one of the biggest investments owned by an African woman in the Northeastern state.
She founded the Kilimanjaro Group in 2014 , a real estate investment and hospitality company after a successful career in Human Resources with Fortune 500 ranked companies such as PSEG and Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals. She has a Master’s Degree in Human Resource and currently pursuing a Doctorate Programme at Thomas Edison State University.
Princess Nkwepo is such an inspirer. She always encourages people to be ambitious, to work hard, and to never give up on their dreams. She is passionate about empowering and mentoring young adults especially young girls.
Her greatest joy comes from watching her mentees grow to become financially and socially stable. ” Mimi” as she is fondly called by family members and close friends is always altruistic and ready to support and give back to the community.
She has been an inspiration to countless young girls and boys in the African diaspora as well as in Cameroon, her motherland. Mimi is happily married and a mother of two. Get inspired !
Happy Women’s Day
Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE
Les + récents
CANON YAOUNDÉ : Le salaire des joueurs désormais payés par virement bancaire
In mémoriam: La JS Kabylie rend hommage à Ebossè
Lutte contre le covid-19 : La Turquie au secours du Cameroun
Les Sénégalais observent un deuil national ce jeudi 11 mars 2021
Succession Fotso Victor: Laure Njitap Fotso tire les oreilles à son frère Yves Michel Fotso
SOCIETE :: les + lus
USA - Cameroun : Où est donc passé Patrice Nouma?
- 09 Feb 2015
- /
- 37310
USA - Guinée: Sékouba Konaté arrêté pour fraude
- 02 Dec 2015
- /
- 27632
LE DéBAT
Où va l’argent de certaines femmes en Afrique ?
- 27 Dec 2020
- /
- 12759
POINT DU DROIT
Comment contester un testament ?
- 02 Jan 2021
- /
- 10862
Comment reconnaître une épouse infidèle ?
- 22 Aug 2020
- /
- 36820