PROFIL NEXDIM WOMAN OF THE DAY: CAMEROONIAN ENTREPRENEUR PRINCESS MIMI NKWEPO
PROFIL NEXDIM WOMAN OF THE DAY: CAMEROONIAN ENTREPRENEUR PRINCESS MIMI NKWEPO

Princess Mimi Nkwepo is an energetic and resourceful Cameroonian business luminary based in New Jersey , USA.

She owns Kilimanjaro Bar, Grill and Lounge situated at South River, New Jersey, which is one of the biggest investments owned by an African woman in the Northeastern state.

She founded the Kilimanjaro Group in 2014 , a real estate investment and hospitality company after a successful career in Human Resources with Fortune 500 ranked companies such as PSEG and Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals. She has a Master’s Degree in Human Resource and currently pursuing a Doctorate Programme at Thomas Edison State University.

Princess Nkwepo is such an inspirer. She always encourages people to be ambitious, to work hard, and to never give up on their dreams. She is passionate about empowering and mentoring young adults especially young girls.

Her greatest joy comes from watching her mentees grow to become financially and socially stable. ” Mimi”  as she is fondly called by family members and close friends is always altruistic and ready to support and give back to the community.

She has been an inspiration to countless young girls and boys in the African diaspora as well as in Cameroon, her motherland. Mimi is happily married and a mother of two. Get inspired !

Happy Women’s Day 

CANON YAOUNDÉ : Le salaire des joueurs désormais payés par virement bancaire 

In mémoriam: La JS Kabylie rend hommage à Ebossè

Lutte contre le covid-19 : La Turquie au secours du Cameroun

Les Sénégalais observent un deuil national ce jeudi 11 mars 2021

Succession Fotso Victor: Laure Njitap Fotso tire les oreilles à son frère Yves Michel Fotso

