Femmes du Cameroun, le President élu Maurice KAMTO nous invite à porter le DEUIL NATIONAL Ce Jeudi 29 octobre 2019 pour marquer toute notre compassion aux victimes des massacres de KUMBA.

Je vous invite ce jour à être toutes en NOIR pour exprimer pacifiquement votre indignation pour dire STOP à cette guerre qui dure depuis 04 ans.

Présidente Nationale FMRC Bar AWASUM Mispa

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Women of Cameroon, President-elect Maurice KAMTO invites us to bring NATIONAL MOURNING This Thursday, October 29, 2019 to express our compassion to the victims of the KUMBA massacres.

I invite you today to be all in BLACK to peacefully express your indignation to say STOP to this war which has lasted for 04 years.

National President CMRC Bar AWASUM Mispa