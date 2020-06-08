ÉTATS-UNIS :: MIMI NKWEPO : FIGURE OF FEMININE ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN NEW JERSEY :: UNITED STATES

Princess Mimi Nkwepo is a dynamic entrepreneur and Human Resource professional. She lives in New Jersey with her husband and two sons.



In 2014, she founded the Kilimanjaro Group, a real estate investment and hospitality company after a successful career in Human Resources with Fortune 500 companies such as PSEG and Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals. Princess Nkwepo always encourages people to be ambitious, to work hard, and to never give up on their dreams. She is passionate about empowering and mentoring young adults especially young girls. Her greatest joy comes from watching her mentees grow to become financially and socially stable. Mimi as she is fondly called by family members and close friends is always ready to support and give back to the community. Female esthetic is her passion and she has always been an inspiration to countless young girls and boys in the African diaspora as well as in Cameroon, her motherland.

Going back to school to complete her master and start her Doctorate was very challenging. As a wife with a full time job, a business and a mother to 2 boys below the age 10 at the time, she had to demonstrate a sense of discipline and good organization, while remaining goal oriented. She knew very early in her life that success doesn’t come cheap and was willing to put in the hard work to achieve her family and career goals. She is always acutely conscious of the fact that the road to success and prosperity cannot be without pitfalls and land mines, so any setback to her is just an interim failure as her ultimate life goal has always been to win the war and not just the battle. That is why consistency and perseverance have always been key ingredients in her life strategy. She even admits that in order to stay the course and keep her eyes on her goals, it was very important to surround herself with good, kindhearted, and positive people. She is very quick to say she is blessed to have a very supportive family. A family that loves her for who she is and always encourages her to be the best person she can be.

Mimi is also very happy to be surrounded by good and bubbly friends. She pick her friends very carefully as she have lived long enough to understand that bad friends are often bad news, and sometimes can be the source of sorrow and demise. Honestly, her sense of love and positively is contagious, but her work ethic is even better. She proudly says the only reason she is able to get things done in her life, including her education, career, and businesses is because she set tougher goals for herself than anyone else can, and that she have strong and reliable shoulders to lean on in difficult times.

Her objective for example was to get her master and graduate with a minimum of 3.8 GPA, while working full time and raising two kids, but thanks to the support of her friends and family, she did graduate top of her class with a 3.96 GPA. Moreover, one of the key reasons she was able to get this done with a full time job in 18 months was because she was more than dedicated and failure was not an option. Every time Mimi set her eyes on a goal, there is no stopping her. She spend a considerable amount of time instilling in her children and mentees the following three values; dedication, hard work, and perseverance as they are the keys to success.

Princess Nkwepo is our blessing!