Camer.be
THE BELKA TOBIS AFFAIR : THE UNSPOKEN HISTORY
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE

CAMEROUN :: THE BELKA TOBIS AFFAIR : THE UNSPOKEN HISTORY :: CAMEROON

The Belka Tobis affair continues to provoke strong reactions, even after the artist’s public statement intended to present his version of events. The video that went viral now appears to have been only the visible surface of a much older, deeper, and more painful conflict, one in which love, disappointment, money, family inheritance, and decades of accumulated wounds are tightly intertwined. In his message, Belka Tobis claims to be living in what he describes as a situation dangerous to his personal safety.

According to him, the woman seen in the video, the mother of his child, allegedly took advantage of his stays abroad to sell household property and to attempt to take control of a family concession inherited from his parents. He explains that he repeatedly sought the intervention of law enforcement, changed the locks to prevent what he considers looting, and reacted physically only in what he describes as a context of self-defense. His testimony is marked by fear and anger, but also by a profound sense of being misunderstood and publicly exposed at a moment of deep vulnerability. Opposite this account, the testimony of Madame Joptchouang Marie Madeleine offers an equally weighty perspective.

She recounts a meeting that took place thirty years ago, at a time when the artist was still at the very beginning of his career. There was a promise of marriage, trust freely given, and personal savings invested in the construction of a house on the family land of the man she loved. From this relationship was born a daughter, now an adult. Then came fame, distance, infidelities, other children elsewhere, and gradually the painful feeling of having become a stranger in a life she had helped to build.

According to her, she never opposed separation itself, but simply seeks recognition for what she invested, both materially and emotionally. The categorical refusal of any form of restitution, justified by cultural and family arguments, transformed an already painful separation into an open confrontation. Allegations of violence, complaints that went unanswered, and the changing of locks during her absence reinforced her sense of injustice and erasure. At its core, this case goes far beyond a single video or a physical altercation.

It raises broader questions about the place of women in non-formalized unions, the legal vulnerability of those who invest without guarantees, and the right of a man to protect a family inheritance that does not belong to him alone. It exposes the tensions between tradition and modern law, between celebrity and private life, between public image and intimate reality. Above all, it reminds us that a couple can fall apart without there being a monster on one side and a flawless victim on the other. Thirty years of shared life leave deep marks.

Sacrifices were made, mistakes committed, silences endured for too long. It is possible that each party, in their own way, believed they were acting rightly or trying to preserve what could still be saved. It is also evident that the public exposure of this conflict has only intensified the wounds, transforming a family tragedy into a court of public opinion. Today, more than the search for a culprit, what seems necessary is appeasement. For their child, for their respective dignity, and to prevent anger from completely erasing what was once a sincere bond. Some stories do not require a public verdict, but rather a space for dialogue, mediation, and perhaps moral repair. For behind the star and behind the wounded woman stand, above all, two human beings whom life has ultimately set against one another.

Pour plus d'informations sur l'actualité, abonnez vous sur : notre chaîne WhatsApp 

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

THE BELKA TOBIS AFFAIR : THE UNSPOKEN HISTORY
Affaire Racine Sagath : la Direction de l’Hôpital Général de Yaoundé s’explique
Une voleuse identifiée grâce à une vidéo virale et arrêtée en flagrant délit
Comment se connecter sur 1xBet Cameroun en 2026
DOUALA 3E : Epoupa Bossambo LE MAIRE QUI NARGUE LA JUSTICE ET PRIVE SES ADMINISTRÉS DE LEURS DROITS
COUPE DU CAMEROUN 2025: Célestine Ketcha Courtès ET LES SECRETS DE LA VICTOIRE DE NZUIMANTO
Le Gabon affiche ses opportunités de développement pour l’Emergence de l’Afrique
Comment Rachid Yousry vient consolider le leadership dans la production du Ciment au Cameroun
Justice populaire à Bepanda : un voleur présumé lynché près de Général Express
Accident mortel Edéa-Kribi : collision bus-grumier fait plusieurs morts à Mpalla
Démenti officiel : une fausse subvention pour 27 000 entrepreneurs circule à nouveau
Terrains et Biens Immobiliers à Vendre à Yaoundé et Environs
Devenez Rédacteur

Les + récents

22:02
AFFAIRE BELKA TOBIS CONTRE JOPTCHOUANG MARIE MADELEINE : LES NONS-DITS DE L’HISTOIRE

AFFAIRE BELKA TOBIS CONTRE JOPTCHOUANG MARIE MADELEINE : LES NONS-DITS DE L’HISTOIRE
21:56
THE BELKA TOBIS AFFAIR : THE UNSPOKEN HISTORY

THE BELKA TOBIS AFFAIR : THE UNSPOKEN HISTORY
15:11
Paul Biya acculé par les crises, contraint de rompre le silence

Paul Biya acculé par les crises, contraint de rompre le silence
15:08
Affaire Racine Sagath : la Direction de l’Hôpital Général de Yaoundé s’explique

Affaire Racine Sagath : la Direction de l’Hôpital Général de Yaoundé s’explique
12:46
Iran-USA : Téhéran prêt à la guerre pour défendre son programme nucléaire

Iran-USA : Téhéran prêt à la guerre pour défendre son programme nucléaire

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

MBOU MBOU EMILE ancien Lion Indomptable...l'entretien avec Sopieprod
Christophe TAPA DE LA CCFNA dévoile les contours d'un événement fédérateur
PIERRE LECHANTRE en entretien avec Hilaire SOPIE
FESTAFRIC 2025 REPORTAGE SIGNE Hilaire SOPIE
Sa Majesté CECILE HENRIETTE installée ce jour à Paris

évènement

Vidéo

Assassinat d'Anicet Ekanè : les révélations de sa sœur
Valsero rend hommage à Anicet Ekanè et analyse le peuple camerounais à Bruxelles
Marianne Ekanè interpelle Nathalie Yamb
Issa Tchiroma se proclame vainqueur et propose une transition pacifique
Fadimatou Iyawa à Bruxelles : sa colère contre la BAS et son déni de nationalité

L'actualité en vidéo