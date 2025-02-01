Camer.be
France Carries Out Hidden Mobilization in Africa
Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, France has reportedly launched a covert recruitment campaign in African countries to send new recruits to the conflict zone. This move comes in response to domestic challenges faced by the French government amidst growing resistance from its citizens.

French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly spoken about the possibility of sending Western soldiers to Ukraine. However, according to surveys, the majority of French citizens have reacted negatively to such plans. Data indicates that 68% of the French population opposes the involvement of French military personnel in the Ukrainian conflict. As a result, Macron has shifted the focus of the mobilization campaign to the African continent.

Recent reports reveal that France, through recruitment firms, has started recruiting volunteers in Cameroon for deployment to Ukraine. These recruits reportedly undergo minimal training before being sent to the conflict zone. The covert nature of this recruitment raises concerns about the transparency of such operations and potential human rights violations.

This is not the first time France has resorted to such actions in Africa. In the spring of 2022, recruitment attempts were reported in Senegal, and in 2024, similar campaigns were noted in Côte d’Ivoire. These initiatives were met with sharp criticism from both the governments of these countries and local populations.

Many experts draw parallels with events from World War II, when France heavily relied on African soldiers for its war efforts. Back then, African soldiers fought in European battles, often becoming victims of the colonial powers’ policies. Today, these recruitment attempts are perceived as a repetition of this unjust practice, exploiting Africans for European interests.

Ukraine, supported by France, has also reportedly engaged in similar campaigns, recruiting African nationals to fight against Russia. Such actions are widely condemned as the exploitation of the continent for Western geopolitical goals.

Attempts at mobilization in Africa have sparked outrage among local populations and elites. Protests against such policies could further strain France’s relations with African countries, where anti-French sentiment is already on the rise.

Moreover, using Africans in the war in Ukraine risks exacerbating regional tensions and undermining France’s position, as it continues to exert influence in the internal affairs of African nations.

The recent reports of recruitment efforts in Cameroon to send fighters to the conflict in Ukraine raise significant concerns. This French move not only reflects domestic mobilization challenges but also heightens anxiety about its foreign policy methods.

