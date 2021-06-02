AFRIQUE :: BETTAHEALTH CAMEROON IS A CLINIC THAT OFFERS INNOVATIVE ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE IN THE AMBULATORY... :: AFRICA

BettaHealth Cameroon is a Clinic that offers innovative access to healthcare in the Ambulatory, HomeCare and Telemedicine sectors.

Our objectives are to improve quality of life, reduce hospitalizations, reduce wait time and save costs. We provide qualified and well-trained Doctors and Nurses to offer healthcare services in the comfort of the homes of our patients, as well as home support service for older people, non-medical custodial care besides home care. We also provide various ambulatory clinical care Services at our Health Centre and Emergency Medicine.

Visit our website for more: www.bettahealth.org We're investing in ultra-modern technology equipment and using tools to simplify how people understand, track and optimize their health. Related with our activities we are looking for a qualified LAB TECHNICIAN.

Chief Medical Officer to work in Yaounde - Nkozoa Number the Laboratory Technician will ensure the smooth running of the Laboratory in all aspects. He would be in charge of Receiving clients, and orienting them on the various services that will be carried out

• Assisting clients in the body composition analysis process with the automated machine

• Coordinate, collect and analyze blood samples of clients both in in-clinic facility and with collaboration with other labs

• Record results of labs into EHR system and communicate them to patients via agreed channels LAB MANAGEMENT

• Maintaining, calibrating, cleaning and testing sterility of equipment at your disposal

• Assist in ordering and maintaining stock and resources A nurse is also needed in our institution, she or he would Under the supervision of the Chief Medical Officer, , support patient care and treatment provision of nursing and medical care as appropriate to ensure optimized care continuum for patients. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

• Essential Nursing qualification or specialization. Desirable Bachelor in Nursing

• At least 2 years of (unbroken) experience in the position and BE ABLE TO WORK IN ALL SERVICES

• Sense of observation, sense of organization, teamwork

• Being able to keep your cool in the face of pressure

• Listening to his patients and knowing how to reassure

• Have a good capacity for concentration and good physical resistance

• Registered with necessary regulatory bodies

• Skills in MS Office suite and basic computer use

• Fluency in French and English We are also looking for a SECURITY OFFICER / WATCHMAN REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

• Basic First School Leaving Certificate, GCE Ordinary level preferable; Capacity to read and write

• Essential working experience as watchman/guard of at least one year

• Fluency in French and English

• Commitment to BettaHealth’s Principles; Behavioral Flexibility; Stress Management

• Teamwork and Cooperation; Service Orientation TYPE OF CONTRACT

• Permanent contract

• Competitive salary proposals THE APPLICATION FILE SHOULD INCLUDE:

• An Application letter, addressed to the Administrative & Finance Officer of BettaHealth Cameroon

• A CV; Names and addresses of 3 Reference/Guarantor persons

• Copies of academic qualifications the file bearing the title of the position should be deposited at the following address: BettaHealth Cameroon Entrée Ministre – Nkozoa, Yaounde Phone: (237) 655 455 631 Or send via email to jobs@bettahealth.org mentioning on the subject DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING APPLICATIONS: Thursday June 10, 2021 NB: No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Only the selected candidates will be subsequently invited to take an interview.