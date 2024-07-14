-
© Camer.be : Myriam Zouga
- 14 Jul 2024 07:38:28
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon Ladies Cup 2024: Lékié Football girls retains its title.
A much- discussed final this afternoon, at the Ngoa Ekelle military stadium, in which the Minister for the Promotion of Women and Families Marie -Therese Abena Ondoa, His Excellency Albert Roger Milla took part.
The meeting was kicked off by the president of Fecafoot Samuel Eto'o fils at his side, the Minister for the Promotion of Women and the Family and Mrs. Céline Eko'o, president of the women's federation of women's football in Cameroon.
A great start to the game from Player Raïssa Nnanga of Lékié Football Fille (LFF) in the first meeting.
There was still hope for Louves Minproff during the second half unfortunately! thanks to a double from Raïssa NNANGA and a goal from Lys TIWA, LEKIE FF definitively won 3-0 against Louves Minproff and won the final of the 2024 Cameroon Ladies Cup; thus conceding its title for the second time in a row, a source of pride for the Lékié Club, which has been orphaned since the start of the championship with the sudden departure of its Founding President Mr. Koa Luc.
