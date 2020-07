On March 23, 2020, the United Nations Secretary General, His Excellency António Guterres' called for a global ceasefire in all conflicts around the world to enable all peoples effectively deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the provision of health services to persons affected by armed conflicts.

On March 26, 2020, the Ambazonia Governing Council issued a “Declaration on the Responsibility to Protect the People of Ambazonia during the Covid-19 Pandemic” in which this Governing Council welcomed the Secretary General’s call for a universal ceasefire as consistent with the responsibilities of the United Nations to promote world peace and stability, and declared that “There shall not be a unilateral ceasefire in the Ambazonia War of Independence because of the Covid-19 pandemic” because “to permit such unilateral action will provide Cameroun unhindered access to everywhere in our towns and villages, where both during and after the Corona virus pandemic, Cameroun soldiers will continue their genocidal massacre of the Ambazonian people and the setting ablaze of Ambazonian urban and rural areas.”

As the Ambazonia Governing Council expected, the Cameroun government has maintained silence over Mr. Guterres’ global ceasefire call, continued its massacre of the Ambazonian people and the razing of Ambazonian towns and villages even as the Corona virus spread to thousands of Cameroun’s citizens east of the Mongo and Matazen.

On June 24, 2020, a total of 170 UN Member States, Observers and others signed, and endorsed Mr. Guterres’ call for a global ceasefire to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The Republic of Cameroun refused to sign and subject itself to this ceasefire call.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2532 (2020) on the Covid-19 pandemic, demanding a cessation of hostilities in situations on its agenda and recognizing the SecretaryGeneral’s global ceasefire appeal.

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, a day immediately after the UN Security Council passed the above mentioned Resolution, some individual, without a formal, official and declared mandate from the Cameroun government, yet purporting to represent Mr Paul Biya, had a discussion with some Ambazonian prisoners of war in the Kondengui maximum security prison in Yaoundé, Cameroun, led by Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, leader of IG Care, on ceasefire by the people of Ambazonia.

On the same July 2, 2020, the Cameroun military invaded Babanki, killed ten unarmed Ambazonian civilians and burnt down six houses. On the same day, it targeted Ambazonians in Yaounde and abducted hundreds whose whereabouts remains unknown.

In consideration of the history of political gimmicks of the Republic of Cameroun with the sole intention of maintaining its annexationist and colonial oppression of Ambazonia, and of the Cameroun government’s continuous manipulation of the international community to think that the Paul Biya regime is committed to resolving the Ambazonia-Cameroun conflict;

Cognizant of the fact that the Cameroun government has maintained its military offensive against the Ambazonian people, in spite of the July 2 drama-talk with some Ambazonians under Cameroun’s captivity;

The Ambazonia Governing Council, meeting in extraordinary session on July 3, 2020, hereby states as follows:

General:

1. Reminds the world and our people that when the world endorsed the Swiss Process, instead of committing to it, Cameroun called for a National Dialogue; when the world endorsed a global cease fire, instead of committing to it, Cameroun sneaked someone to go an negotiate with Sesekou Ayuk Tabe and others. This deception and manipulation have gone on for 59 years and has to come to an end

2. Declares that there is no ongoing talks or negotiation between the government of Cameroun and the people of Ambazonia engaged in their struggle for independence and sovereignty.

3. Declares that the above-mentioned July 2, 2020 meeting in Yaounde is one in a series of charades constantly used by the Cameroun government to deceive the international community and appear as heeding the UN Security Council ceasefire demand, while it continues and has continued its killing of Ambazonian civilians.

4. Reiterates the provisions of the “Declaration on the Responsibility to Protect the People of Ambazonia during the Covid-19 Pandemic,” especially the guarantee and continuous provision of humanitarian aid access to local and international organizations vetted and approved by the Ambazonia Governing Council, and the affirmation that any ceasefire shall be under terms agreed by the parties through a credible international multilateral negotiation process at a neutral location, and under the auspices of the United Nations.

To the United Nations:

1. Welcomes the UN Security Council Resolution 2532 as reflective of the responsibility of the United Nations to promote global peace and security;

2. Calls on the United Nations Secretary General, H.E. António Guterres', in the spirit of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2532 and realizing his call for a global ceasefire, to appoint a United Nations Special Envoy to the Ambazonia-Cameroun Conflict who shall engage in mediation effort between Cameroun and Ambazonia towards a peaceful solution to the Ambazonia-Cameroun conflict.

3. Iterates that from the historical attitude of the Republic of Cameroun in relation to the people of Ambazonia, the United Nations should monitor any ceasefire between Ambazonia and Cameroun that may be agreed to by the parties.

To Ambazonian Prisoners of War:

1. Re-emphasizes that Cameroun has no cause to detain and torture any Ambazonian for upholding the right of the people of Ambazonia to self-determination as provided in Article 1 of the UN Charter and in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

2. Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all the thousands of Ambazonians under Cameroun’s captivity and account for those who have disappeared

3. Calls on the leader of IG Care after having presented the conditions for cease fire to discontinue any direct contacts with the genocidal regime whose intention is to localise the conflict and to transfer any such authority patterning to negotiations to his Vice as to consolidate our push for international mediation under the UN auspicies

To the Ambazonia Defense Forces and All Allies:

1. Declares that all forces defending the people of Ambazonia and the integrity of their territory should maintain all defensive/offensive combat positions and continue all operations necessary to fulfill their responsibility to protect the Ambazonian people until such a time when the Ambazonia Governing Council alone or together with the IG Care and Consortium (or together with its allies) orders otherwise.

2. Calls upon all forces defending the Ambazonian people to increase their alertness, conscious that whenever Cameroun has acted the kind of deception drama it just attempted in Yaoundé, it has intensified its military offensive in the Ambazonia territory.

To the Ambazonian People:

1. Don’t Blink!

2. Calls on all people of Ambazonia to remain mobilized, determined, and united in our struggle for life, liberty and happiness that can only be achieved in an independent and sovereign Ambazonia.

3. To take all necessary hygienic and social distancing measures necessary to curb and control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To the Cameroun Government:

1. Reminds the Cameroun government that it was Cameroun that invaded the Ambazonia territory in September 1961, declared war on the people of Ambazonia in November 2017, and has since then maintained its army in Ambazonia who are responsible for endless human rights violations and atrocities against the Ambazonian people, including the Ngahbur massacre. Ambazonia is not fighting against Cameroun in Cameroun’s territory. Therefore, if the Cameroun government truly wants a ceasefire, it can simply withdraw its troop from the streets and neighborhoods of Ambazonia to Cameroun’s territory.

2. Advises the Cameroun government to terminate its strings of self-created, well-known political gimmicks in the name of “home ground solutions”, to cease all hostilities in Ambazonia, and to engage in a credible third party mediated negotiation process, necessary to sustain its economy and guarantee future peaceful co-existence between the State of Ambazonia and the State of Cameroun.

Sincerely,

Obadiah Mua

Secretary General, Ambazonia Governing Council