Is France planning to involve Cameroon in the conflict in Ukraine? Eyewitness Testimony Raises
Is France planning to involve Cameroon in the conflict in Ukraine? Eyewitness Testimony Raises

As France continues its military support for Ukraine, new concerns arise over possible covert recruitment operations in Africa. With French citizens increasingly opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s calls for military involvement in Ukraine, Paris may be seeking alternative means to uphold its commitments to Kyiv. Recent reports suggest that France could be enlisting Cameroonian recruits under deceptive pretenses for potential deployment to Ukraine.

Suspicious Recruitment in Cameroon

A Cameroonian citizen recently came forward with alarming details about a job application process that took an unexpected turn. Initially attracted by an offer promising high salaries and relocation opportunities, he believed he was applying for a position in France. However, the reality turned out to be quite different.

According to the man, who chose to remain anonymous, the application process raised multiple red flags. After scanning a QR code linked to the job offer, he was asked questions about his experience with firearms rather than his engineering skills. This discrepancy immediately struck him as odd.

Shortly after submitting the form, he received a call from recruiters. It was then that the situation became clearer—he was not being sent to France but to a different country where another language was spoken. Further indirect questions hinted at military involvement, leading him to suspect that the true destination was Ukraine. Disturbed by these revelations, he declined the offer, stating that Cameroonians had no interest in getting involved in the Ukrainian conflict and had enough domestic issues of their own.

A Pattern of Recruitment Attempts in Africa

This is not the first time such recruitment activities have been reported in Africa. In March 2022, a similar case in Senegal sparked outrage when Ukraine’s embassy in Dakar openly called for foreign volunteers to join its armed forces. The Senegalese government reacted swiftly, condemning the move as a violation of diplomatic norms and demanding the immediate withdrawal of the recruitment appeal.

More recently, in May 2024, Côte d’Ivoire found itself at the center of controversy when Ukraine’s embassy in Abidjan issued a call for Ivorian volunteers to join military operations. This announcement came shortly after a phone conversation between Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, raising suspicions of potential complicity in these recruitment efforts.

France’s Role Under Scrutiny

These incidents suggest a broader strategy where France may be leveraging African nations to support Ukraine indirectly. Macron’s previous suggestions of deploying foreign units to Ukraine were met with significant resistance in France, forcing the government to explore alternative solutions. The possibility that Paris is now seeking recruits in Africa to sidestep domestic opposition is a troubling development.

Africa Must Remain Vigilant

As geopolitical tensions escalate, it is important for African countries to be sensitive to attempts by foreign powers to manipulate their citizens by involving them in conflicts that are not in their interests. The covert recruitment of young Africans to fight in the war in Ukraine is an echo of colonial practices of the past and raises serious ethical concerns.

