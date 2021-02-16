AFRIQUE :: Africa’s StarTimes Network Acquires IMPACT Wrestling Programming

AddingMore Than 250 Hours Of Content To The Platform’s Lineup In 2021. The AgreementDelivers Popular Contentto Over 50 Countries Throughout Sub-Saharan Africa

TORONTO (February 16, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, announced today an agreement with electronics and media company StarTimes—bringing more than 250 hours of IMPACT Wrestling content to the platform in 2021. The acquisition extends IMPACT’s reach even further across the globe, bringing a slate of the promotion’s most popular series to over 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users throughout Sub-Saharan Africa including Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire, among others.

The agreement puts the spotlight on a wide selection of original contentspanning almost two decades of IMPACT Wrestling. StarTimes viewers can expect to enjoy popular offerings andexperience landmark moments from IMPACT Wrestling’s groundbreaking legacy programming.

“IMPACT has cultivated a large and loyal following in Africa throughout the years, and we are proud to be able to reach even more viewers in the continent’s Sub-Saharan region through this partnership with StarTimes,” said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “The worldwide demand for high-quality professional wrestling content has never been higher, and IMPACT is committed to expanding our footprint as far as possible across the globe. This agreement is the perfect reflection of that, providing us with an invaluable opportunity to bring classic IMPACT Wrestling programming to StarTimes’ audience.”

“We are excited to partner with IMPACT Wrestling. Wrestling has a strongfanbase in Africa and our viewers will love the action of IMPACT Wrestling,” said Kristen Miao, Sports Deputy Director of StarTimes.

Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe, boasting an impressive roster of athletes which includesIMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, hardcore legends Rhino and Tommy Dreamer, X-Division Champion TJP, former NFL player Moose, established stars Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Eric Young, Brian Myers and The Motor City Machine Guns. The IMPACT roster also features the hard-hitting Knockouts Division, with reigning Knockouts Champion DeonnaPurrazzo, Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, Jordynne Grace, TenilleDashwood, Rosemary and others.

About IMPACT Wrestling

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc ., IMPACT Wrestling® is one of the world's top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 120 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, IMPACT Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, XUMO and its own on-demand subscription service IMPACT PLUS©. A Twitter official partner, IMPACT has a powerful social media presence with over 10million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing and sponsorship.

About StarTimes

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users in 30+ countries. StarTimes owns a 630+ channels’ content platform combining African local channels (75%) and international channels (25%, including Chinese channels 1.5%). The company's vision is "To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV".

