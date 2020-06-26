CAMEROUN :: Anglophone crisis, Petition: Despite the lockdown the military is still breaking into homes :: CAMEROON

Massive and indiscriminate arrests including health workers in Kumbo precisely from BBH right to Mbve by Biya’s military terrorists.

They came in the night and slept in farms covered with corn and were ready to ambush the warriors around the vicinity where their armored car was ambushed last weekend as shared all over social media. The whole of that area to Mbve the Kumbo main market is flocked with these Biya’s terrorists.

They have with them at least 4 armored cars and many trucks ready to ferry those arrested to their location where the Reconstruction and Development meeting has to hold. Many will have to pay bail to be released for the up keep if the soldiers.

Tensions are high in Kumbo and many are worried that even despite the lockdown the military is still breaking into homes to arrest. The painful part is that most health personnel working at BBH and other health centers have been arrested amongst. Time to step up the support for the warriors to blow down more armored cars.

