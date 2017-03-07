   CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: THE TRUTH ABOUT THE ANGLOPHONE STRUGGLE

style="width:750px;height:auto;"This is the truth that 95% of West Cameroonians dont know. We have Protested in uncountable embassies and boycotted many things. We seek our statehood to protect our cultures and have a better life. Listen,

UNO will NEVER come to divide this country. The aim of UNO is to unite and not divide. They only intervene when there are mass cases of human rights violation like thousands of deaths. They didn't intervene to separate Biafra, Gambia, Sudan or South Sudan where there is war NOW.

#Cameroon USA will not intervene to divide Cameroon. Donald Trump is busy with restructuring America. The US Ambassador said it's a domestic affair and not America's concern. American intervention has never helped anywhere; Iraq, Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya etc. USA is a bad virus

Russia will never intervene. Russia has no interest in Africa. They can only sell arms to us for us to kill ourselves. It's not their concern.

Britain is off topic. They can't help to divide Cameroon which is under France. Britain and France are brothers. UK had handed the territory to UNO in 1960 and is not interested in Africa like France. They just said it recently.

France can't divide Cameroon knowing that they benefit from it. They can only help the regime in Yaounde with more arms in case of war.

All these western nations know that all Cameroonians are angry with Biya for his 34yrs overstay and are not concerned. They know it's an internal problem that needs dialogue. They can't come to divide a nation that has integrated for 55years and intermarried.

Why must Africans always beg and look to the West for solutions? Mental Slavery!

African Unity (AU) was created to Unite Africa, not to separate Nations. They have never separated two countries.

Mr Biya can never separate a country he met united. But he can initiate dialogue to return to 2 state federation if we put pressure.

God will not come to separate Cameroon. This is not a demon deliverance service. Let's be real.

THE ONLY OPTION TO INDEPENDENCE IS WAR.

But guess what? Can we handle a war? Listen,

We are a minority in the country, we have no millitary, we can't train youths for war because the hideout will be attacked, Those talking of war have never fought any war and don't even know what war is. They are all out of Cameroon. Who will sponsor the war? GofundMe? No way... The Cameroon Army, BIR, Gendarme, ESIR, Rapide, ESIR, Airforce etc., will just crush the few innocent youths. Even Markizars didn't succeed in 1950s. No people ever won a war against their millitary. Never!

Biafra War lasted for 3 years with 2 million deaths, and 6 million Refugees but failed. The South Sudan war lasted for 39 years (22 + 17yrs), recorded 3.5 million deaths and 4 million refugees in a country of 12 million. Rwanda Genocide lasted for 3 months and recorded 800,000 deaths. War is not a joking matter. In all this UN didn't call a referendum

Someone should not be living in Europe/USA and talk of war. Talk is cheap! When you give guns to civilians they won't return it all. That's how ISIS started in the name of Freedom fighting. Biya losses nothing when 100 soldiers die because they are employed to die. We loose everything when 2 youths die. We can't risk the lives of millions of people we claim to love and protect. Africa needs common sense.

**SOLUTION***

We can easily get a federal system in Cameroon. That will preserve our cultures, legal and educational systems, create job for our youths and give us a voice. Decentralisation can NEVER be effective. In federation, we will be ruled by those we chose, not by those who are appointed, we will have our federal police, federal treasury, State or regional budget and our a regional or State Parliament. That's how it was in 1961. If federation did not favour us before, it's because our greedy elites who still parade the corridors of power until now, betrayed us. We can correct that mistake through the spirit of true patriotism.

The momment we see federation as a way to make Cameroon great, our francophone brothers and sisters will not perceive this struggle only as an Anglophone problem. Rather, they will see it as a national problem which needs national solution, and I think that's what the government fears most, and we will succeed, but not if we see it as a way to run away. Federation leads to competition among states and thus output (economics).

Federation is helping all those nations that we see as semi-heaven i.e USA, Canada, Germany, Russia, Belgium, China, Australia, Austria & even South Africa. We can make Cameroon great again. Finally, we must understand that President Paul Biya is 84yrs old, and he won't live forever. According to my reading, Restoration of Statehood as aimed by the leaders of the Consortium means Federation, not independence. So, let's put aside greed, emotions, fingers pointing and uncountable groups here and there. Speak truth!

Thank you, God bless you, and may God bless Cameroon.

N:B What's your opinion. Comment maturely.