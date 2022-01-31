CAMEROUN :: Djeukam Tchameni: «Our approach for the release of Opinion prisoners is federative» :: CAMEROON

In our edition of January 21, 2022, we announced the creation in Cameroon of the Collective for the Liberation of Prisoners of Opinion (CLPO, editor's note). In this informal interview with the editorial staff of camer.be, we held out our microphone to Mr. Djeukam Tchameni, its initiator. He clarifies the difference between an opinion prisoner and a political prisoner. He also does not skimp on the means to affirm that the CLPO limits its action to Opinion prisoners. Read instead

When the creation of a ''Collective for the Liberation of Opinion Prisoners '' was announced, the Cameroonian public was surprised to learn that there are so many people in our country who are in prison for having expressed an opinion. Aren't you saying too much?

The crisis in NWSW that began in 2016 and the post-electoral protests following the 2018 presidential election have led to an unacceptable inflation in the number of political prisoners in Cameroon. The figures vary depending on sources between 600 and 2000 prisoners. Some are detained without charge or trial, others are charged and awaiting trial, while a group of them have been sentenced to heavy prison terms by the military tribunal despite being civilians whose only "crime” is peacefully expressing their political opinions.

It is not serious in a country that calls itself democratic to use laws crafted in the context of the fight against terrorism to muzzle political opposition. ALL prisoners of conscience must be released immediately and unconditionally. This is the goal set by the Collective for the Liberation of Prisoners of Opinion (CLPO)

Elsewhere, others speak of ''political prisoners''. What are the differences with the ''prisoners of conscience'' to which your movement alludes?

A political prisoner is a person imprisoned for political reasons, that is, for having opposed by violent or peaceful means a government. A Prisoner of Conscience is a political prisoner who has neither resorted to violence nor advocated its use but who has been imprisoned for the peaceful expression of his political beliefs.

To make the difference better understood, I will make two illustrations. Two citizens believe that Mr Biya was poorly elected. The first declares it loud and clear to anyone who wants to hear it. He even goes so far as to organize a peaceful demonstration. He stands at the edge of the street with a sign that reads: Paul Biya = Fraudster. The second also proclaims also his disapproval of the powers that be. He calls for the assassination of the president and members of the government; or he goes further and decides to blow up official buildings. If these two people are arrested, they will both have the status of political prisoner, however the first may be classified as a prisoner of conscience because he did not use violence, nor incite anyone to use it.

Another case: Two people believe that because of the bad treatment that English speakers are subjected to in Cameroon, it is desirable that they create their own state. The first leads his campaign peacefully. He writes articles and books. He holds conferences and grants interviews to the media. The second calls for the taking up of arms. He threatens with death the Anglophones who are not in favor of secession. He kills or organizes the killing of police and soldiers. If these two people are arrested, they will both be political prisoners. But the first will be a prisoner of conscience (in French, we say Prisonnier of d’Opinion). We believe in the absolute right of every citizen to have and express their opinion on the present and future progress of their country.

The CLPC, as its name suggests, limits its action to prisoners of conscience. Because we think we have a preponderance of arguments and a battery of Cameroonian laws and treaties that our country has signed which militate in favor of their immediate release. This does not mean that the CLPC takes sides a priori against political prisoners who are accused of acts of violence. We just want to clearly delineate the circumference of our actions.

Without going into the secrets of the CLPO, what will be its methods of action?

The CLPO is not a clandestine organization. It is a citizens' initiative that carries out open and transparent actions in favor of the release of prisoners of conscience in Cameroon. We only use legal and peaceful methods.

Our approach which takes into account past experiences consist of the following:

Demand the release of ALL prisoners without exception

Involve all organizations with prisoners in the process.

Work with families of prisoners of conscience

Collaborate with all associations and personalities

Preserve the inclusive and non-partisan nature of the Committee and its actions.

Support the right of detainees to keep their opinions

Avoid the trap of sterile confrontation and political recuperation

CLPO's immediate actions are as follows:

Census of Prisoners of Conscience

Creation of a Collective of parents of detainees

Assist of the Collective of Parents of detainees in their gracious approach to obtain the release of their loved ones

Putting a petition online to gather the support of organizations, personalities and citizens who want the release of prisoners of conscience.

The other actions will be communicated to you in due course.

Who is in the CLPC and who is not?

Our approach is to federate all efforts to release ALL prisoners of conscience. We want to be a Collective that unites and amplifies the many initiatives going in this direction. Any person or organization that speaks out in favor of the release of prisoners of conscience is a de facto member of the Collective and we will work with them and amplify their actions.

This is the place to recognize the fanstatic work that Ms. Maximilienne Mbe's REDHAC and Ms. Kah Walla's Stand Up for Cameroon have been doing for years. I also participated on January 22, 2022 as Keynote Speaker at the launch of the Global #ReleasethemCampaign in favor of the Ambazonia Prisoners of Conscience (APOC). Additionally, we plan to get in touch with Mrs. BIBOU NISSACK to support her action in favor of the release of her husband and suggest that she work with the Collective of Parents of CLPC Detainees.

A page on our website www.clpcfreedom.org will be devoted to highlighting all the political and civil society figures who have taken a public stand for the release of prisoners of conscience. We are thus going to demonstrate without any form of aggressiveness or confrontation that the release of prisoners of conscience is a popular and cross-partisan demand. After all, it is about the democratic standing of our country.

What gives you the confidence to believe that the CLPO will succeed where political challenges and international pressure have failed?

We have immense respect for all the organizations and personalities who have invested and continue to invest in this noble fight. Our approach is to ask them to pool their efforts and coordinate their action. UNITY IS STRENGTH. And it is in this UNITY OF ACTION that lies our assurance of the ultimate success of all our efforts: The release of all prisoners of Conscience.