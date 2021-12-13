-
© Camer.be : Franck Bafeli
- 13 déc. 2021 15:50:59
- |
- 353
- |
-
CAMEROUN :: Three traffickers to appear in court for drill trafficking at Bafang :: CAMEROON
Three people shall be standing trail at the Court of First Instance of Bafang on the 20th of December, 2021 to answer to charges of drill trafficking. They were arrested on November 4, 2021 by wildlife officials of the Upper-Nkam Divisional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife, in collaboration with the Gendarmerie as they attempted to sell a juvenile drill.
The case will be heard for the second time in court after the first was adjourned to December 20thfor parties to prepare their defense. LAGA a wildlife law enforcement organization that assisted technically during the arrest is equally assisting in the legal procedure of the case.
The drill is a short-tailed monkey with similar appearance to a mandrill but lacks the bright blue, red colours on the face. Mature males have a pink lower lip and white chin on a dark grey to black face with raised grooves on the nose while, the female drills lack pink chin.
Drills are endangered species as classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). They are under threat of extinction and are totally protected by the 1994 wildlife law. It therefore means any possession of drill isprohibited and punishable as provided by the law.
The rescued drill of about three months old is presently at the Limbe Wildlife Center going through rehabilitation. She has been nicknamed “Malaika” which means princess.
Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE
Les + récents
Thierry TCHAGA: L'ELECTION DE SAMUEL ETO'O M'INSPIRE BEAUCOUP D'ESPOIR POUR LA FECAFOOT
CYRILLE KEMMEGNE A PROPOS DE L'ELECTION DE SAMUEL ETO'O A LA TÊTE DE LA FECAFOOT
Conseil municipal,Bazou: Les attentes des populations de l'arrière pays préoccupent le Maire Djeuhon
Three traffickers to appear in court for drill trafficking at Bafang
Déclaration du MPDR sur la libération de certains membres du MRC
SOCIETE :: les + lus
26 élèves surpris en train de tourner un film osé à Bafoussam
- 30 avril 2015
- /
- 1003906
Brenda biya sème la terreur en boîte de nuit à Yaoundé
- 15 juil. 2015
- /
- 533716
Menacée de mort par sa famille car elle est lesbienne
- 03 mars 2016
- /
- 419137
Oyom-Abang : une femme marche nue à Yaoundé VII
- 09 juil. 2015
- /
- 408414
LE DéBAT
Où va l’argent de certaines femmes en Afrique ?
- 27 déc. 2020
- /
- 50884
Afrique- Débat: Les Camerounais sont-ils communautaristes?
- 27 sept. 2020
- /
- 54352
LA HAUTE FINANCE INTERNATIONALE EST ELLE LA NOUVELLE BABYLONE ?
- 26 avril 2020
- /
- 80944
POINT DU DROIT
Comment contester un testament ?
- 02 janv. 2021
- /
- 48477
Comment reconnaître une épouse infidèle ?
- 22 août 2020
- /
- 75864