hekok
Man arrested with 60kg of pangolin scales
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE

CAMEROUN :: Man arrested with 60kg of pangolin scales :: CAMEROON

A man has been arrested in Dimako for trafficking in pangolin scales.

He was arrested during a crackdown operation carried out by wildlife officials of the Upper Nyong Divisional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife in collaboration with the Police of Abong -Mbang. He was apprehended at his home with close to 60kgof pangolin scales packed in a bag,as he was just about to go out and sell the scales.LAGA, a wildlife law enforcement organisation technically assisted officials during the operation.

The suspected trafficker, who also doubles a second hand clothes trader, used his business as a cover toillegally trade in pangolin scales. He would move around some villages close to Dimako to sell second handdresses and buy pangolin scales from small time traffickers he activated in the various villages. He would then transport and stock the scales in Dimako where he resided.

The trade and demand for pangolins havemade pangolins either vulnerable, endangered or critically endangeredas classified by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) depending on the various species.According to an IUCN reportof 2016 on the status, trade and conservation of pangolins, more than one millionpangolins were illegally traded in ten years leading to the publication of the report. Thus making the species the most trafficked mammals in the world. The 60kg of pangolin scales seized from the trafficker represents about 300 slaughtered pangolins.

In an effort to save the species from extinction, the government has been cracking down on pangolin scales traffickers through an effective application of the wildlife law of the country that states thatanyone found in possession of parts of a protected wildlife species is considered to have killed the animal and is liable to a prison term of up to 3 years and/or pay a fine of up to 10 million CFA francs.

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

Un orage fait deux morts à Garoua
Université de Ngaounderé : Grogne des étudiants pour la libération de leurs camarades arrêtés
Voici les noms de ceux qui ont piraté le numéro de téléphone du gouverneur de l'Ouest
Une élève chute du 3 ème étage de son école et meurt
Man arrested with 60kg of pangolin scales
Les Ports Africains partagent leurs expériences
ForestsForward: Plateforme pour engager les entreprises, communautés locales contre la déforestation
Un père bastonné par ses fils à Yaoundé
Lutte contre la cybercriminalité : Des arnaqueurs via les réseaux de téléphonie mobile aux arrêts
Yaoundé : Flou autour de l’assassinat d’une civile officiant à la gendarmerie
Baccalauréat général : des épreuves qui dérangent
Un sexagénaire embarrasse le juge à Ekounou
Devenez Rédacteur

Les + récents

15:38
Un orage fait deux morts à Garoua

Un orage fait deux morts à Garoua
11:27
Le pouvoir ivoirien confronté au retour de Laurent Gbagbo à Abidjan!

Le pouvoir ivoirien confronté au retour de Laurent Gbagbo à Abidjan!
11:03
Université de Ngaounderé : Grogne des étudiants pour la libération de leurs camarades arrêtés

Université de Ngaounderé : Grogne des étudiants pour la libération de leurs camarades arrêtés
10:27
Voici les noms de ceux qui ont piraté le numéro de téléphone du gouverneur de l'Ouest

Voici les noms de ceux qui ont piraté le numéro de téléphone du gouverneur de l'Ouest
09:17
Une élève chute du 3 ème étage de son école et meurt

Une élève chute du 3 ème étage de son école et meurt

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

Fabrice Marrel EPOH Massothérapeute invité SOPIEPROD
CANCER DE LA PROSTATE A LA LUMIERE DU DR WALTERS FOMUKI: UROLOGUE
Prostate Cancer: All about wich Dc Walters FOMUKI
REDHAC
Eyabe parle de Manu Dibango un an après

évènement

Vidéo

Message de Maurice Kamto à l'occasion de la 49è fête du 20 mai 2021
Manifestations au Tchad contre le CMT
Yaoundé suffoque à la seule évocation du mot réforme consensuelle du système électoral
Travaux routiers : Douala coupé de Yabassi
La commune de Njombé - Penja pleure Paul Eric Kingué

L'actualité en vidéo