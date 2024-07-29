Camer.be
Chef Carole BEFOLO reveals her gastronomic world around a masterclass
With the aim of presenting his journey as well as his Africanizing magazine created to highlight African gastronomy and Chefs is the crucial objective of holding this masterclass which is held on 2 next August in Cameroon, more precisely at the Hilton hotel in Yaoundé.

Returned to its first edition, on the theme: “the discovery of the Africanist”.

Africanizing, it should be clarified, is a gastronomic movement set up and created by Chef Carole Befolo, who sublimates raw products and certain traditional dishes from the African continent by mixing French techniques.During this day of August 2 at the Hilton hotel in Yaoundé the masterclass will be structured around the following themes: introduction to African cooking ; cooking techniques and temperatures; art of dressing: African products: traditional sauces.

The program for this day includes the start of the master class at 2 PM.

5 p.m. CAFÉ GOURMAND, time for tasting and discussing the content of the masterclass.

8:30 p.m. WELCOME OF GUESTS FOR THE GALA EVENING Welcome of guests who will be served a 100% five- course menu Cameroonian signed by chef Carole Befolo.

9 p.m. SERVICE OPENING, first aperitif, presentation of the gala and guest artists.

9:30 p.m. SPEECH BY THE MINISTER OF ARTS AND CULTURE,followed by an evening punctuated by artists among others: Donny Elwood, Cysoul with a note of humor from Keguegue international.

For more information: 698-00-51-73/+33-670-43-81.

DISCOVERY OF CHEF CAROLE BEFOLO.

chef for more than ten years and pioneer of Africanizing in France, a gastronomic movement reinventing traditional African dishes with French techniques.

She discovered cooking with her grandmother, who took her to the fields to pick peanuts and pick cassava leaves, bananas or sweet potatoes. Carole grew up near the city center of Yaoundé in Cameroon, her dad is a cook in one of the most prestigious hotels in the country, a West African imprint that will remain at the heart of her cooking.

In France since the age of 9 and graduated from the hotel high school, she worked in the kitchens of Pascal Colliat's Château des Comtes de Challes, then at the Geneva bistro Café des Bains, where she developed the weekly menus. Her attraction to pastries and delicate starters is confirmed through her experiences, which lead her to “Monsieur Bouillon” before launching herself as a private chef after confinement.

