-
© Camer.be : Myriam Zouga
- 29 Jul 2024 20:38:06
- |
- 272
- |
-
CAMEROUN :: Chef Carole BEFOLO reveals her gastronomic world around a masterclass :: CAMEROON
With the aim of presenting his journey as well as his Africanizing magazine created to highlight African gastronomy and Chefs is the crucial objective of holding this masterclass which is held on 2 next August in Cameroon, more precisely at the Hilton hotel in Yaoundé.
Returned to its first edition, on the theme: “the discovery of the Africanist”.
Africanizing, it should be clarified, is a gastronomic movement set up and created by Chef Carole Befolo, who sublimates raw products and certain traditional dishes from the African continent by mixing French techniques.During this day of August 2 at the Hilton hotel in Yaoundé the masterclass will be structured around the following themes: introduction to African cooking ; cooking techniques and temperatures; art of dressing: African products: traditional sauces.
The program for this day includes the start of the master class at 2 PM.
5 p.m. CAFÉ GOURMAND, time for tasting and discussing the content of the masterclass.
8:30 p.m. WELCOME OF GUESTS FOR THE GALA EVENING Welcome of guests who will be served a 100% five- course menu Cameroonian signed by chef Carole Befolo.
9 p.m. SERVICE OPENING, first aperitif, presentation of the gala and guest artists.
9:30 p.m. SPEECH BY THE MINISTER OF ARTS AND CULTURE,followed by an evening punctuated by artists among others: Donny Elwood, Cysoul with a note of humor from Keguegue international.
For more information: 698-00-51-73/+33-670-43-81.
DISCOVERY OF CHEF CAROLE BEFOLO.
chef for more than ten years and pioneer of Africanizing in France, a gastronomic movement reinventing traditional African dishes with French techniques.
She discovered cooking with her grandmother, who took her to the fields to pick peanuts and pick cassava leaves, bananas or sweet potatoes. Carole grew up near the city center of Yaoundé in Cameroon, her dad is a cook in one of the most prestigious hotels in the country, a West African imprint that will remain at the heart of her cooking.
In France since the age of 9 and graduated from the hotel high school, she worked in the kitchens of Pascal Colliat's Château des Comtes de Challes, then at the Geneva bistro Café des Bains, where she developed the weekly menus. Her attraction to pastries and delicate starters is confirmed through her experiences, which lead her to “Monsieur Bouillon” before launching herself as a private chef after confinement.
Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE
Les + récents
Le ministère de la défense condamne la campagne de diffamation française
Paul Biya sous la pluie à Paris. Deux activistes Camerounais sous les verrous à Yaoundé.
Voici qui est Charité de Bessombe Betjol Hiol le nouveau PCA du port autonome de Kribi
Chef Carole BEFOLO reveals her gastronomic world around a masterclass
HENRIETTE MAGNE, UNE VERTU INCARNEE
SOCIETE :: les + lus
26 élèves surpris en train de tourner un film osé à Bafoussam
- 30 April 2015
- /
- 986950
Brenda biya sème la terreur en boîte de nuit à Yaoundé
- 15 July 2015
- /
- 523380
Menacée de mort par sa famille car elle est lesbienne
- 03 March 2016
- /
- 406163
Oyom-Abang : une femme marche nue à Yaoundé VII
- 09 July 2015
- /
- 377432
LE DéBAT
Afrique : Quel droit à l'image pour les défunts au Cameroun ?
- 17 December 2017
- /
- 177588
POINT DU DROIT
La problématique du changement de nom en droit comparé
- 20 April 2019
- /
- 183787