CAMEROUN :: 6 injured in an accident at Ikiliwindi :: CAMEROON

The accident happened yesterday evening and left 06 peoples severely injured at Ikiliwindi, Meme division, south-west Cameroon. They are currently receiving treatment at the Konye central Hospital.

Eyewitnesses say a cargo truck collided with a mini bus carrying 15 passengers on board.

The mini bus, with registration number SW 5238 C, is said to have stopped to refuel at a gas station when the cargo truck with registration SW 3984 L run into it.

According to witnesses, the mini bus was attempting to rejoin the main road when the accident occurred.

The police have taken over the scene and commenced investigation into the cause of the accident.

The incident has left the community in shock.