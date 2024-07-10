City of Bertoua: Boissons du Cameroun facilitates access to drinking water. :: CAMEROON

It is a relief and satisfaction after long years of waiting that the populations of Bertoua, region of Eastern Cameroon, have just experienced on July 2. It was in the presence of administrative and traditional authorities that the first citizen company proceeded on July 2 to hand over a drinking water borehole to the inhabitants of the said locality.

It should be noted that by facilitating access to drinking water with the aim of combating water- borne diseases, “Boissons du Cameroun” illustrates its unwavering commitment to the well- being of communities.

After Meri and Gazawa in the Far North of Cameroon, Pitoa and Gaschiga in the North region, Nkong- Zem in the West region, Loum in the Littoral region, Limbe in the South- West region and KRIBI in the Southern Region, It was the turn of the town of Bertoua in the Eastern region of Cameroon to benefit from this initiative of "Boissons du Cameroun" which aims to facilitate access to drinking water throughout the country. .

At the end of this beautiful ceremony in which the administrative and traditional authorities took part, Suzanne, resident of NGAIKADA, in the 2nd district of the city of Bertoua, was delighted with this act: «I am very grateful for this gift of potable water. This will make a difference in our lives and improve the well- being of our community, but also the health..».