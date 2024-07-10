Camer.be
City of Bertoua: Boissons du Cameroun facilitates access to drinking water.
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE

City of Bertoua: Boissons du Cameroun facilitates access to drinking water. :: CAMEROON

It is a relief and satisfaction after long years of waiting that the populations of Bertoua, region of Eastern Cameroon, have just experienced on July 2. It was in the presence of administrative and traditional authorities that the first citizen company proceeded on July 2 to hand over a drinking water borehole to the inhabitants of the said locality.

It should be noted that by facilitating access to drinking water with the aim of combating water- borne diseases, “Boissons du Cameroun” illustrates its unwavering commitment to the well- being of communities.

After Meri and Gazawa in the Far North of Cameroon, Pitoa and Gaschiga in the North region, Nkong- Zem in the West region, Loum in the Littoral region, Limbe in the South- West region and KRIBI in the Southern Region, It was the turn of the town of Bertoua in the Eastern region of Cameroon to benefit from this initiative of "Boissons du Cameroun" which aims to facilitate access to drinking water throughout the country. .

At the end of this beautiful ceremony in which the administrative and traditional authorities took part, Suzanne, resident of NGAIKADA, in the 2nd district of the city of Bertoua, was delighted with this act: «I am very grateful for this gift of potable water. This will make a difference in our lives and improve the well- being of our community, but also the health..».

#CityofBertoua #BoissonsduCameroun #facilitates #accessto #drinkingwater

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

Convocation des cadres du MRC à la gendarmerie:Le commandant de légion évite de les auditionner
School year 2024-2025: Suspension of APEE fees in public schools.
Commerce international: Convention d'Afriland First Bank avec Proparco pour dynamiser le secteur
Man arrested over 'attempted murder' of his wife at Eyumojok
City of Bertoua: Boissons du Cameroun facilitates access to drinking water.
E. Salaberry-Duhoux" Nous travaillons sur les collections africaines pour des études de provenance"
Manquements graves au Ministère des Domaines: La Comicodi interpelle le Premier Ministre
BAC 2024 : RÉUNION PRÉPARATOIRE AUX DÉLIBÉRATIONS des BAC Tl,STT et ESG CE JEUDI 11 JUILLET 2024
Yves KOM « Chaque jeune a un talent et Orange est là pour le révéler »
Calixthe Beyala interpelle Brenda Biya sur l'égalité des droits
Brenda Biya poursuivie pour « promotion et pratique de l'homosexualité »
Douala : Lutte contre l'insécurité - Enrôlement massif des moto-taxis sur plateforme numérique

Les + récents

20:33
Convocation des cadres du MRC à la gendarmerie:Le commandant de légion évite de les auditionner

Convocation des cadres du MRC à la gendarmerie:Le commandant de légion évite de les auditionner
17:10
School year 2024-2025: Suspension of APEE fees in public schools.

School year 2024-2025: Suspension of APEE fees in public schools.
15:46
Commerce international: Convention d'Afriland First Bank avec Proparco pour dynamiser le secteur

Commerce international: Convention d'Afriland First Bank avec Proparco pour dynamiser le secteur
14:45
Man arrested over 'attempted murder' of his wife at Eyumojok

Man arrested over 'attempted murder' of his wife at Eyumojok
13:08
City of Bertoua: Boissons du Cameroun facilitates access to drinking water.

City of Bertoua: Boissons du Cameroun facilitates access to drinking water.

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Camer.be sur tiktok

Vidéo de la semaine

Défilé de mode Nodena style à Montréal au Canada
Sa Majesté Dr Elong Kotto Pierre Patrick à Paris
SELAVIE SHOW à Paris dans le 9eme arrondissement ce dimanche 9 juin 2024
DIASPORA SHOW 59: 20 mai à Madrid et PETIT PAYS A Londres
Patrick MOUKALA entretien vérité ce 22 mai 2024 à Madrid

évènement

Camer.be sur tiktok

Vidéo

Belgian Cheetahs: Médaille de Bronze et Secrets de Carole Kaboud MeBam
Élections Régionales 2024 : Entretien Exclusif avec Gladys Kazadi des Engagés
Alexis Kamewe et Théodore Poufong à la 52ème Fête de l'Unité Camerounaise
Fête de l'Unité Camerounaise en Belgique : Ambiance festive à la résidence de l'ambassadeur !
BE 1:03 / 31:10 Le roi Bandjoun Fô Djomo Kamga Honoré accueilli par ses sujets à Bruxelles - Soirée

L'actualité en vidéo