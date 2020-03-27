CAMEROUN :: DECLARATION ON THE RESPONSIBILITY TO PROTECT THE PEOPLE OF AMBAZONIA DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC :: CAMEROON

Noting that on Monday, March 23rd,2020 the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres called for a global ceasefire in all conflicts to enable an effective humanitarian response to the Corona virus Pandemic;

Recalling that Ambazonia is the erstwhile UN Trust Territory of the Southern Cameroons under British Administration while the Republic of Cameroun is the erstwhile UN Trust Territory of Cameroun under French administration;

Reaffirming that the Ambazonia independence cause is an international conflict between the nation of Cameroun and the nation of Ambazonia, each with international boundaries as it were at their independence on January 1, 1960 and October 1, 1961 respectively;

Reiterating that the international character of this conflict necessarily places it within the context of the relevant provisions of the UN Charter, especially Article 1, Section 2 that guarantees to all peoples the right to selfdetermination; Expressing outrage at the unacceptable level of violation of this right of the Ambazonian people to self-determination and the right to life of the people of Ambazonia by the Cameroun government, including the Cameroun government’s declaration of war on the Ambazonian people on November 30, 2017, by which it has since then killed at least 5,000 Ambazonian women and children, caused the internal displacement of at least 1.5million Ambazonian citizens, and forced at least 900,000 Ambazonian children to be out of school for over four years;

Emphasizing that the Cameroun government has persistently demonstrated bad faith, refusing to engage in any credible international negotiations to resolve this conflict in a way that respects the will and rights of the Ambazonian people, and in accordance with international law and principles;

Recalling with great concern that whenever the Cameroun government has succeeded in positioning its military in Ambazonian communities, it has set over 400 Ambazonian towns and villages ablaze and massacred Ambazonian civilian women and children with impunity;

Determining that despite the spread of the Corona virus, the Cameroun government has continued its efforts of moving its military into Ambazonian cities, towns and villages, attempting to position them behind Ambazonian defense lines, to set Ambazonian towns and villages ablaze and to continue its genocidal murdering of the Ambazonian people;

Reasserting that in the absence of an effective international response to protect the Ambazonian people from the Republic of Cameroun’s barbarism, it remains a categorical imperative in accordance with international law and principles for the Ambazonian people to defend themselves, their towns and villages, and their territorial integrity;

Conscious that all Ambazonians in the homeland, especially the internally displaced persons need medical attention to combat the Covid-19 pandemic;

Maintaining as a matter of policy that humanitarian workers functioning in accordance with sound principles of international humanitarian services in conflict zones should be able to provide such services unhindered;

Cognizant that the Ambazonia Governing Council, working with the Ambazonia Defense Forces and other allied forces has multiple times guaranteed safe passage for humanitarian aid workers throughout the Ambazonia territory, which have promoted the health, nutritional and social welfare of the Ambazonian people;

Compassionate to all peoples around the world suffering directly or indirectly from the impact of the Corona virus pandemic;

Commending the efforts of healthcare professionals in Ambazonia and all over the world who are courageously providing appropriate healthcare to patients infected by the Corona virus;



The Ambazonia Governing Council hereby:

Welcomes Mr. Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General’s call for a universal ceasefire in all conflicts as an important step in fulfilling the responsibilities of the United Nations to promote world peace and stability;

Salutes the efforts, courage and sacrifices of those humanitarian aid workers in Ambazonia who have provided their services to the Ambazonian people with utmost professionalism despite facing multiple attacks directly from the Cameroun government officials such as Mr. Atanga Nji, Cameroun’s Minister of Territorial Administration, and from militia groups created by the Republic of Cameroun and positioned in Ambazonia;

Expresses solidarity with all peoples across the world affected by the Corona virus pandemic; and Commits itself, with the people of Ambazonia, to the finding of a vaccine and cure to the Covid-19 infection.

The Ambazonia Governing Council further declares that:

1. There shall not be a unilateral ceasefire in the Ambazonia War of Independence because of the Covid-19 pandemic – to permit such unilateral action will be to provide Cameroun unhindered access to everywhere in our towns and villages, where both during and after the Corona virus pandemic, Cameroun soldiers will continue their genocidal massacre of the Ambazonian people and the setting ablaze of Ambazonian urban and rural areas;

2. Any ceasefire to deal with the Corona virus pandemic must be under terms agreed by the parties – thus, to ensure necessary protection of the Ambazonian people during the current cycle of the spread of the corona virus, the Cameroun government must consent to and withdraw its military from the streets of Ambazonia to their barracks;

3. The Ambazonia Defense Forces (ADF) and all allied forces should continue to defend the people of Ambazonia from all military offensives and aggression of the Cameroun government that seek to annihilate the Ambazonian people during and after the current spread of the Corona virus pandemic;

4. The Ambazonia Defense Forces (ADF) and all allied forces in all the thirteen states of Ambazonia should continue to provide safe passage to verified and validated humanitarian aid workers to ensure that they can provide unhindered medical services to the Ambazonian people, especially the internally displaced persons in order to enable an effective response by aid workers in the fight against the Corona virus pandemic;

5. The Ambazonian people, both in the homeland and in the diaspora, should adopt all necessary hygienic and social distancing measures necessary to prevent the spread of the Covid-19; and

6. Humanitarian aid workers are reminded to carry out their duties in accordance with the principles of humanity and neutrality in armed conflict areas.

Sign:

Dr. Julius N. Nyiawung

Vice President

Ambazonia Governing Council

Attest:

Obadiah Mua

Secretary General

Ambazonia Governing Council