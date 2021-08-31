CAMEROUN :: PAUL BIYA DEDICATES THE VIOLATION OF THE LAW OF FINANCE! :: CAMEROON

On the circular relating to the preparation of the budget signed on August 30, 2021, what does the sentence: "an effort should be made to increase the level of resources mobilized for the benefit of the DTCs" ... seek?

The law relating to the general code of decentralized territorial collectivities in its article 25 is however clear on the General Endowment of Decentralization (GED).

It provides that the fraction of state revenue allocated to DTCs CANNOT BE LESS THAN 15% of the total annual State revenue.

By asking that "an effort is made", the head of state is violating the law by an ordinance.

How can we not govern without precise figures, Mr. Head of State?

The revenue to be allocated to the DTCs is not a favor. It is the product of a law passed by PARLIAMENT. The illustrious room which represents the PEOPLE. It is therefore, a law voted by the People and for the People. A democratic law.

The revenue is expressed in NUMBERS for our statistics. And statistics are an ignition pump for governance.

The government must therefore:

Make public, the total State revenue for the current year as it stands and the provisional amount targeted at the end of the budget year.

This will clearly make the public opinion and the People aware of the figures that could be allocated to the CTDs.

And two:

The head of state should remind his government of the applicable law to the endowment of DTCs and order it to be fully applied or request the revision of this law, if necessary.

He cannot impunitly violate the law and open the avenue to ambush governance to his ministers who have already exposed during a past parliamentary session, their intentions not to respect the pathetic 15% which is the right of the DTCs.

I am offended by such lightness from the head of state, he, who HAD to ensure the complete application of the law.

It is clear and it has always been for me for the past 20 years, that Paul Biya and his collaborators are fiercely opposed to decentralization, sustainable and inclusive development and therefore to the empowerment of our regions.

They only use these terms in their speeches to please the international funders who are increasingly suspicious of our country, Kamerun.

In the meantime, I have some advice for the head of state.

Our country needs to be financially oxygenated. So, have the courage to suspend the payment of the external debt for a while (5 to 10 years).

During this time, give a privilege to the payment of the domestic debt in order to boost the national economy of our country and we will have enough liquidity to devote to the DTC for the sustainable and inclusive development.

And since we are on August 31, the closing date for registrations on the electoral lists, dear sisters and brothers of Kamerun, it is the voter card that will get rid of this cunning and lack of institutional and governance efficiency.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE ELECTORAL LISTS!