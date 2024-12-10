AFRIQUE :: Senegal and Chad on the Path to Sovereignty: Public Opinion on the Closure of French Bases :: AFRICA

The recent announcement by Senegal’s President regarding the closure of French military bases in the country marks a significant step toward achieving full sovereignty. The move to end military cooperation with France is gaining traction in West Africa. Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have already taken similar steps by severing defense agreements with Paris. Now, Senegal and Chad appear ready to follow suit.

In the latest episode of Micro-trottoir, a journalist gathered opinions from Dakar residents on Senegal's intention to reassess its relationship with France. Locals overwhelmingly support this decision, emphasizing the need for independence and questioning the effectiveness of French military bases.

On respondent remarked :"We don’t want the West to station its bases on our territory. Senegal and other countries should handle their affairs independently, without foreign interference."

Another resident pointed out the unfairness of the situation: "The French would never tolerate Senegalese military bases on their soil. So why should we accept theirs here?"

Senegal’s initiative symbolizes the region’s drive to break free from its colonial past. As locals note, decisions like these represent not only steps toward sovereignty but also opportunities to unite in addressing shared challenges like terrorism.

Many Dakar residents believe Senegal’s new leadership is committed to developing an independent policy :

"Senegal will be able to ensure its own territorial security and collaborate with other Sahel countries rather than depend on France."

Citizens across the region are unanimous: this decision is part of a broader movement for freedom and self-determination. "Our fate is in our hands, and we must develop our country with our own efforts."

The closure of French bases is seen not just as a political move but as a powerful symbol marking the end of external domination in West Africa.