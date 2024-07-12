Camer.be
Real Madrid C.F. : Kylian Mbappé will be presented on July 16, 2024.
ESPAGNE :: SPORT

Real Madrid C.F. : Kylian Mbappé will be presented on July 16, 2024.

The announcement was made a few days ago on the club's official website. Finally, madridistas, Real Madrid fans will be able to see it. After 7 years and 1050 episodes later, the series will end and Mbappé will be presented at the Santiago Bernabéu as a new Real Madrid player.

On July 16 at 12:00 p.m., he will be welcomed by Florentino Pérez, the President of Real Madrid, with whom he will sign his contract for a period of 5 years, his salary has been set at around 15 million euros net (i.e. approximately 20 million gross in Spain). After the signing, Kylian Mbappé will address the press during a press conference to be held at the Santiago Bernabéu press room.

At Real Madrid, the former number 7 of PSG will therefore find several of his teammates in the selection, namely Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy.

«a dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream. No one can understand how excited I am right now. I look forward to seeing you, madridistas, and thank you for your incredible support. ¡Hala Madrid!, commented Kylian Mbappé on his X and Instagram accounts».

It should be noted that 80,000 supporters are expected for this major football event on Spanish soil.

