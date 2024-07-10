Camer.be
Man arrested over 'attempted murder' of his wife at Eyumojok
Man arrested over 'attempted murder' of his wife at Eyumojok

A man has been arrested following the attempted murder of his wife at Eyumojok, south west région, Manyu division. 
 
The 45-year-old, wine tapper was on foot when he was injured in an incident involving a stolen bicycle, police said.  

The officer was conveyed to the central hospital of Mamfe with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and has since been discharged. 
 
The vehicle bicycle stolen from Ibo quarter around 7.05pm that evening.  

At Eyumojok, it has been  whispered that he had stolen this bike in order to sell it to please his wife, even though she was the companion of a well-known policeman in the city.

After realizing the trick, he decided while they were in bed to tie up her partner. Fortunately she was able to escape in Adam's outfit to take refuge with the neighbours.

For the moment, police investigations are ongoing to determine the causes of this act.

