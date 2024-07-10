-
© Camer.be : Berhuse Oliver
- 10 Jul 2024 14:45:42
- |
- 495
- |
-
CAMEROUN :: Man arrested over 'attempted murder' of his wife at Eyumojok :: CAMEROON
A man has been arrested following the attempted murder of his wife at Eyumojok, south west région, Manyu division.
The 45-year-old, wine tapper was on foot when he was injured in an incident involving a stolen bicycle, police said.
The officer was conveyed to the central hospital of Mamfe with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and has since been discharged.
The vehicle bicycle stolen from Ibo quarter around 7.05pm that evening.
At Eyumojok, it has been whispered that he had stolen this bike in order to sell it to please his wife, even though she was the companion of a well-known policeman in the city.
After realizing the trick, he decided while they were in bed to tie up her partner. Fortunately she was able to escape in Adam's outfit to take refuge with the neighbours.
For the moment, police investigations are ongoing to determine the causes of this act.
Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE
Les + récents
Convocation des cadres du MRC à la gendarmerie:Le commandant de légion évite de les auditionner
School year 2024-2025: Suspension of APEE fees in public schools.
Commerce international: Convention d'Afriland First Bank avec Proparco pour dynamiser le secteur
Man arrested over 'attempted murder' of his wife at Eyumojok
City of Bertoua: Boissons du Cameroun facilitates access to drinking water.
SOCIETE :: les + lus
26 élèves surpris en train de tourner un film osé à Bafoussam
- 30 April 2015
- /
- 985736
Brenda biya sème la terreur en boîte de nuit à Yaoundé
- 15 July 2015
- /
- 521450
Menacée de mort par sa famille car elle est lesbienne
- 03 March 2016
- /
- 404100
Oyom-Abang : une femme marche nue à Yaoundé VII
- 09 July 2015
- /
- 376928
LE DéBAT
Afrique : Quel droit à l'image pour les défunts au Cameroun ?
- 17 December 2017
- /
- 176448
POINT DU DROIT
La problématique du changement de nom en droit comparé
- 20 April 2019
- /
- 182608