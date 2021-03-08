CAMEROUN :: Security crises in Cameroon: who benefits from the crime???

Who benefits from the crime? The question initially arose in the course of a fictionalized detective story, filled with twists, pretences, evasions, and above all, false routes. However, the actors were all under the influence of a black hand that orchestrated everything.

By some comparisons, the same question, who benefits from the crime, could properly arise regarding Cameroon, with less passion and innocence. Not much falsehood in this light. The race for the possession of wealth is a real race of death. The death of our populations whose only fault is to live above an immensely rich basement that would make others happy. The fatal proscription of school on grounds of resistance to the regressive and existentialist order. The remodelling of Cameroon in tiny mining arena ruled by criminal groups financed by multinationals.

And as in a high-level chess game reserved only for professionals from sordid Mafia circles, the anticipatory bidding of large portions of Cameroonian territory was to be the decisive blow, in a global competition

But then, who benefits from the crime, when Cameroonians undertake to destroy their country, in collusion with foreign financial circles? Who benefits from the crime, when Cameroonians work to plunge their compatriots into the abyss of ignorance, denying them the right to contribute pitting the most experienced fighters against each other in the mystery of speculative transactions.

One after the other, then at the same time, the fundamentalist scarecrow in the Far North, the separatist spirit in the North-West and the South-West, the attempts to provoke ideological differences, the exacerbation of geographic, tribal and cultural specificities, all these destabilizing activities are irresistibly going downhill. And, as the pawns on the chessboard experience bitter defeat, the longed-for jackpot takes on the dark tones of a nightmare that promises resounding rout, even impoverishment.

Indeed, it is only to see how quickly life resumes its course in the areas affected by the violence, to attest to the gradual return to normalcy in these areas. Moreover, the voluntary surrenders of repentant ex-combatants followed at a good pace, and reconstruction work was launched, well before the contractual end of the social unrest. Morality says it; you shouldn't sell the lion's skin before killing it.

In this context of irreversible victory of our country over its enemies, the resurgence of defamatory relentlessness of so-called human rights protection organizations, including the politically oriented positions of the leaders of these organizations, appear as shameless manoeuvres of 'profit-sharing from entities that have so far been respectful of Cameroon's sovereignty. In the same vein, the sudden appearance of heterogeneous stipendi groups disguised as liberation movements, adds to the collapse of the opposing camp, which is certainly playing its game.

This crime certainly does not benefit Cameroon, let alone the Cameroonian people, despite the lies repeated a hundred times, despite the slyly embellished narratives.

Let us continue to fiercely defend our country, let us continue to hoist the flag of the fatherland high. Let us be among those who today write the first letters of the glorious history of future Cameroon. /-