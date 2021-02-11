hekok
A baby set on fire in a house in Batibo: The Cameroonian diaspora of the kingdom of Belgium condemns
We, Collective of democratic and patriotic organizations of Cameroonians in the diaspora (CODE), Belgian African Circle for Human Promotion (CEBAPH), 2008 february Movement,International solidarity action (ASI), National collective against impunity (CNI) grouped within Cameroonian patriotic associations of Belgium are shocked by the massacre of civilians, including children at Batibo in the North- West region of Cameroon

This is not the first time such horrific events have occurred in the past weeks in NOSO and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by these tragedies, including family, friends etc. 

Cameroonian patriotic associations of Belgium strongly condemns these massacre 

We urge the Government and other arm groups to respect and protect the rights of all, to address the long-standing grievances of the communities in these regions, including through dialogue, to promptly investigate all cases of violations reportedly involving its security and defence forces, and to hold perpetrators responsible. 

In recent months, Cameroonian armed forces have allegedly carried out a number of extrajudicial executions in the troubled north-west and south-west, OHCHR said in a statement. What began as protests in October 2016 in the Northwest and Southwest regions against structural discrimination escalated into violence in 2017, and the situation has worsened considerably since then. 

The violence has led to massive internal displacement – at least 436,000 people are believed to be internally displaced, while more than 30,000 have fled to Nigeria since then. 

Resolved, That the Cameroonian patriotic associations of Belgium urges the Cameroon' governement to engage an inclusive dialogue with civil society to get to a political solution that respects the rights and freedoms of the people of NOSO. 

Strongly condemns the abuses committed by the state security forces, and armed groups in the Anglophone regions, including extrajudicial killings and detentions, the use of force against non violent civilians 

Demand the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry which role is to investigate all allegations of human rights abuses in the Anglophone regions and take the necessary measures to prevent arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearances, deaths in custody, and inhumane prison conditions of the anglophone crisis detainees and other political prisoners. 

Done at Brussels, 11/02/2021 
- CODE 
- CNI 
- ASI 
- Mouvement de Février 2008 
- CEBAPH   
- CCL Liberation

