As 2020 comes to a close, Cameroon’s biggest gaming company look at the biggest stories in the world of sport, as well as the benefits of Premier Bet Zone vs. Premier Bet.

Champions League draw

The Champions League draw has set up some exciting ties for early next year. Barcelona play PSG, meaning that we will see Neymar and Lionel Messi go head to head for the first time at club level. Chelsea will face Atletico while Liverpool, take on last season’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig. Reigning champions Bayern Munich will play Lazio. Who will go all the way and win the tournament?

Not all of Europe’s biggest sides will be taking part, though. Inter are out after they won just one of their six games, finishing fourth in Group B behind Real Madrid, Monchengladbach and Shakhtar. Meanwhile, Manchester United have dropped to the Europa League after they finished third in Group H. This comes as a surprise after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat PSG and Leipzig in their first two matches. However, they lost three of their next four games and now face Real Sociedad.

Pressure mounts in the Premier League

Attention moves to the Premier League, where reigning champions Liverpool face a fight to hold onto their crown. The Reds have lost Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez to injury and have recorded a series of unspectacular results away from home.

Manchester City have been the top scorers in each of the last three campaigns but are yet to reach their potential in 2020-21. They will hope that the return of Sergio Aguero changes that. Chelsea too have been challenging, but defeats to Everton and Wolves so far in December suggest that they might fall short.

Could this hand an opportunity Jose Mourinho and Tottenham? They have started the season brilliantly and, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, have two of the best forwards in the league. Mourinho has already won this competition on three occasions with Chelsea – can he do it with their biggest rivals?

NBA action this December

The NBA is back on December 22nd! Last season saw Los Angeles Lakers win their 17th championship thanks to MVP LeBron James. The Lakers are back in action on the opening day of the new NBA season as they take on their local rivals, the Clippers. Will they make a winning start to the 2020-21 season?

Premier Bet Zone. vs Premier Bet

With so many fixtures and competitions taking place, Premier Bet is the place to go! But how do you want to play?

For sports fans who prefer to play in shop, the Premier Bet Zone offers great features to enhance your ticket. Get insurance when you choose five or more selections, and get bigger odds by choosing multiple selections from the same fixture!

Meanwhile, play on the Premier Bet online site during December and enter the random draw to win one of 12 Samsung A21 phones!