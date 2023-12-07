Cameroun :: Partnership Adisi-Cameroon And Cenozo

Signature of agreement for investigative journalists to ameliorate the management and analysis of their data in central and west Africa .

The association for integrated development and interactive solidarity(ADISI-CAMEROON) and the Norbert ZONGO cell for investigative journalism in west africa (CENOZO)signed a partnership agreement on the 6th December 2023 at the headquarters of ADISI-CAMEROON in Douala ,with the aim of collaborating for the promotion of a quality practice in investigative journalism in central and west Africa .

"We need to be Able to produce investigative reports and take it on an international scale thereby providing journalists in central’ Africa with new and better techniques on how to develop investigative reports" words expressed by Paul Joel KAMTCHANG executive Secretary for ADISI-CAMEROON.

The objective of the partnership is for the promotion of easy access to information for investigation , securing the journalists and reinforcing their capacity with new techniques giving the evolution of the profession .

Organizing training workshops for the targets which are journalists and media outlets ,sharing of experiences between journalists of sub regions of central and west Africa and contributing to a better security of the investigative journalists are specific objectives laid during the signing of the partnership agreement.

CENOZO which is a ground breaking project for data based cross border investigation in partnership with ADISI-CAMEROON which defends access to information and freedom of speech paves a way for Central African investigative journalists to treat their investigation with quality.

David DEMBELE the chairman of the board of directors of CENOZO said "a quality journalist tackles sensitive issues" and therefore with this partnership agreement the will be a critical mass of journalist who must change the way things are done .