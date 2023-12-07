Partnership ADISI-CAMEROON and CENOZO
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE

Cameroun :: Partnership Adisi-Cameroon And Cenozo

Signature of agreement for investigative journalists to ameliorate the management and analysis of their data in central and west Africa .

The association for integrated development and interactive solidarity(ADISI-CAMEROON) and  the Norbert ZONGO cell for investigative journalism in west africa (CENOZO)signed a partnership agreement on the 6th December 2023 at the headquarters of ADISI-CAMEROON in Douala ,with the aim of collaborating for the promotion of a quality practice in investigative journalism in central and west Africa .

"We need to be Able to produce investigative reports and take it on an international scale thereby providing journalists in central’ Africa with new and better techniques on how to develop investigative reports" words expressed by Paul Joel KAMTCHANG executive Secretary for ADISI-CAMEROON.

The objective of the partnership is for the promotion of easy access to information for investigation , securing the journalists and reinforcing their capacity with new techniques giving the evolution of the profession .

Organizing training workshops for the targets which are journalists and media outlets ,sharing of experiences between journalists of sub regions of central and west Africa and contributing to a better security of the investigative journalists are specific objectives laid during the signing of the partnership agreement.

CENOZO which is a ground breaking project for data based cross border investigation in partnership with ADISI-CAMEROON which defends access to information and freedom of speech  paves a way for Central African investigative journalists to treat their investigation with quality.

David DEMBELE the chairman of the board of directors of CENOZO said "a quality journalist tackles sensitive issues" and therefore with this partnership agreement the will be a critical mass of journalist who must change the way things are done .

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

LILIANE DANDO INGENIEURE ENVIRONNEMENTALISTE PARLE DU DERNIER CONGRES DES VUTES.
Abus de certains maires vis-à-vis des commerçants:Le Pr Shanda Tonme alerte le premier ministre
LE NGUON désormais INSCRIT AU PATRIMOINE CULTUREL IMMATÉRIEL DE L'HUMANITÉ.
Partnership ADISI-CAMEROON and CENOZO
IXBET EHUB FAIT LE POINT DES PHASES DE BOOTCAMP ET DE L’HACKATHON
Elections à L’Ordre National des Médécins du Cameroun : Le ministre roule-t-il pour un candidat ?
Philippe Labonne « Nous sommes extrêmement honorés d’unir nos forces à celles de la CAF »
Assassinat, Martinez Zogo:Le maire de la commune de Bibey convoqué au tribunal militaire de Yaoundé
Ronde francophone des jeux éducatifs vocabulon:Françoise Etoa arrose écoliers et instituteurs
La 2e édition d'Inspire Week lancée
1xBet te propose de parier en ligne et de recevoir les gains en espèces
Le Juge Sikati II Kwamo : Sur les Traces d'une Affaire Délicate

Les + récents

12:35
DJ RAOUL LELION DU MIX SUR LA PLACE PARISIENNE SE Dévoile enfin

DJ RAOUL LELION DU MIX SUR LA PLACE PARISIENNE SE Dévoile enfin
12:02
SABINE MENGUE L’AUTEURE DU ROMAN “ET LES FEMMES SE SONT TUES” PRESENTE SON LIVRE

SABINE MENGUE L’AUTEURE DU ROMAN “ET LES FEMMES SE SONT TUES” PRESENTE SON LIVRE
11:56
LILIANE DANDO INGENIEURE ENVIRONNEMENTALISTE PARLE DU DERNIER CONGRES DES VUTES.

LILIANE DANDO INGENIEURE ENVIRONNEMENTALISTE PARLE DU DERNIER CONGRES DES VUTES.
08:05
Abus de certains maires vis-à-vis des commerçants:Le Pr Shanda Tonme alerte le premier ministre

Abus de certains maires vis-à-vis des commerçants:Le Pr Shanda Tonme alerte le premier ministre
08:00
LE NGUON désormais INSCRIT AU PATRIMOINE CULTUREL IMMATÉRIEL DE L'HUMANITÉ.

LE NGUON désormais INSCRIT AU PATRIMOINE CULTUREL IMMATÉRIEL DE L'HUMANITÉ.

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

canal de vie

Vidéo de la semaine

SOPIE PROD EDITION: SPECIAL EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW, DR. EYONG EBOT
Emile KANGUE: Nous l'avons rencontré à Atlanta ce 25/11/2023
REBRANDING AFRICA FORUM 9EME EDITION DU 21 OCTOBRE 2023 EN BELGIQUE
Diaspora show 27: Lingerie fine Révélation à Tours et Mani Bela
PANDEMIE DU COVID-19: L'ESPERTISE DU DR ARMAND NGHEMKAP MEDECIN URGENTISTE A SOISSONS

Vidéo

Débat exclusif : Élections en Belgique et Investissements de la Diaspora Camerounaise
Défis Éducatifs : Débat entre un Enseignant et le Président du Parlement Francophone Bruxellois
Entretien exclusif avec Me Jacques Jonathan NYEMB, avocat d’affaires et Président The Okwelians
Émotion et Solidarité : L'Arrivée du Maire Yoki Onana à Yaoundé 6 Après l'Incendie
Gabon : l'ancien président Ali Bongo peut se rendre à l'étranger

L'actualité en vidéo