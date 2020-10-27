World news CAMEROUN :: The CPD vehemently condemns the ignominious massacre of children in KUMBA! :: CAMEROON CAMEROUN INFO - CAMEROUN ACTU
  The CPD
The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora (CPD) strongly and unreservedly condemns the massacre of children that took place on the premises of the Mother Francisca International Bilingual School on October 24, 2020 in Kumba.

It is totally unacceptable and intolerable that, in search of knowledge, children find themselves trapped in this fratricidal war. School is a sanctuary and none of our children should ever die on their way to the fountain of knowledge.

After Ngarbuh, here comes Kumba: Enough is enough. Nothing can ever justify this senseless war!!

The CPD demands an independent commission of inquiry to shed light on all the heinous crimes like those of Kumba and Ngarbuh, to identify the perpetrators this heinous act so that justice can be rendered to the six children and their aggrieved families. Indeed, impunity is not an option, and all the perpetrators and sponsors of crimes in this war, whatever their affiliation, must respond to justice.

The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora once again calls for an immediate ceasefire and appeals to all the active forces of the Nation to push for a cessation of hostilities between the armed groups and the Cameroonian defense forces.

The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora recalls its vision of an inclusive dialogue involving all the forces of Cameroon, with a view to examining the various cultural, health, political, economic, social and security crises that our country is going through at this time.

The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora sends its heartfelt condolences to all the hard-hit families and bows to the memory of these six children and all our compatriots who have lost their lives in this dirty war.

Munich, 25th October 2020

For the CPD,

Dr Etah Ewane

Coordinator

