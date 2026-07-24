CAMEROUN :: Paul Biya’s Dynastic Succession Plot :: CAMEROON

Paul Biya’s Dynastic Succession Plot: The Iron Fist of Family Capture That Threatens to Hurl Cameroon into Irreversible National Collapse

A stark warning: ignore this blueprint for hereditary rule, and Cameroon risks sliding into the abyss of institutional ruin, fractured sovereignty, especially with the ongoing Ambazonia crisis, and catastrophic state failure.

As Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, aged 93, continues to defy time as Africa’s longest-serving non-royal head of state, the machinery of succession is no longer quietly shifting – it is being engineered in the shadows by a predatory elite determined to preserve its stranglehold on power. In power since November 6, 1982 – longer than most Cameroonians have been alive – Biya has ruled through a highly centralised, opaque and deeply corrupt system that has concentrated political power and economic spoils within a tight circle of loyalists of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM). Recent constitutional changes signal that the end of an era is being prepared, but on terms that prioritise continuity of the dynastic and elite cabal over any open democratic transition. This is not reform; it is the institutionalisation of capture.

In April 2026, Cameroon’s National Assembly – a rubber-stamp legislature – overwhelmingly approved a bill reinstating the position of Vice President (VP), a role abolished in 1972 during the country’s forced shift from a federal to a unitary state. Biya signed the legislation into law shortly thereafter. Under the new framework, the Vice President is appointed directly by the President and can be dismissed at will. Critically, in the event of the President’s death, resignation, or incapacitation, the VP automatically assumes the presidency to complete the remainder of the seven-year term, after which elections would be held. This move, cynically framed by the government as a safeguard for stability, has intensified speculation about a controlled, unconstitutional handover amid persistent and intensifying health rumours surrounding Biya – rumours the regime has tried to smother with bans on public discussion.

The timing is telling and deeply sinister. Biya secured an eighth term in the disputed October 2025 presidential election, officially winning with approximately 53.66% of the vote against challenger Issa Tchiroma Bakary amid widespread allegations of fraud. Post-election protests led to reported deaths, highlighting the regime’s readiness to spill blood to retain power. With Biya rarely seen in public and frequently retreating to Geneva for private stays, the revival of the vice presidency addresses a long-standing vulnerability: the lack of a clear succession mechanism in a personalist dictatorship. Yet nearly three months later the post remains vacant – a deliberate vacuum that leaves the nation teetering on the edge of chaos.

Prolonged Absence, Ruling Party Manoeuvres, Diaspora Outrage and the Spectre of Collapse

Developments since late June 2026 have only sharpened the sense of institutional fragility to the point of national peril. President Biya left Cameroon on 7 June 2026 for what the civil cabinet described as “a brief private stay in Europe.” As of 22–23 July 2026 – more than 45 days later – he has still not returned, making this his longest overseas absence on record. Reliable reports place the 93-year-old head of state and First Lady Chantal Biya in Geneva, Switzerland. Persistent and intensifying rumours claim that Biya is critically ill and may be on life support in a private clinic; the government has provided no return date, continues to assert that he can effectively govern the cocoa- and oil-producing nation from abroad, and maintains a ban on public discussion of his health first imposed after a similar extended trip in 2024. This wall of silence is not governance – it is a cover-up designed to buy time for elite plotting.

On 22 July 2026, Cameroon’s ruling party, the CPDM, called a rare meeting of its senior leaders in Yaoundé. The session was summoned by Jean Nkuete, secretary-general of the CPDM central committee, who described it only as “an important working session” without disclosing an agenda or any explicit link to the president’s prolonged absence. The timing, however, has fuelled speculation that the party apparatus is preparing contingencies – or worse, that the dynastic cabal is finalising its unconstitutional power-grab amid growing uncertainty.

Opposition voices have grown bolder, and rightly so. On 17 July, opposition lawmaker Jean Michel Nintcheu publicly called on the Constitutional Court to declare the position of head of state vacant. The following day, the Cameroon Democratic Union issued a statement demanding that officials “provide the nation with the necessary clarifications regarding the effective continuity of the state.” Analysts note that, with the newly restored vice-presidency still unfilled and no new government appointed since Biya’s October 2025 re-election, the institutional vacuum is becoming a powder keg. The regime’s refusal to fill the constitutional safety-net it itself created is not oversight; it is deliberate engineering of a succession crisis that can be exploited by those closest to power.

The Cameroonian diaspora has also taken direct action. On Saturday, 27 June 2026, members of the Brigade Anti-Sardinard (BAS) staged a demonstration outside the InterContinental Hotel in Geneva, where the presidential couple was believed to be residing. Protesters held placards, chanted “Paul Biya assassin! Chantal Biya assassin!” and attempted to advance toward the hotel lobby before being stopped by security personnel. Activists said they had located the hotel through recent social-media images shared by the First Lady during celebrations for Junior Biya’s birthday. The protest, captured on video and widely circulated online, highlighted the deep anger among critics over what they describe as the presidential family’s luxurious sojourns abroad while Cameroon faces multiple crises – from the Anglophone conflict to economic hardship and youth unemployment. Similar demonstrations at the same hotel in previous years have embarrassed the regime and drawn Swiss police intervention.

Compounding the controversy, an opinion piece published on 22 July 2026 by Cameroon Intelligence Report, titled “Call Chantal Biya to order,” has intensified public scrutiny of the First Lady’s conduct. The article argues that if reports are accurate that Chantal Biya attended a high-profile sporting event while her husband was seriously ill and receiving medical treatment abroad, such a decision would raise legitimate questions about priorities, solidarity and discretion during a period of national uncertainty. It further criticises her attire at internationally televised events, contending that when personal presentation becomes the dominant story, it risks distracting from more pressing national concerns and undermines the dignity of the office she symbolises. In the context of Biya’s prolonged silence and the still-vacant vice-presidency, these criticisms of the First Lady add another layer of opacity and elite detachment to an already fragile succession landscape.

Should the widely circulating reports prove true and President Biya – allegedly on life support in Geneva – die without a designated Vice President in place, Cameroon faces the very real eventuality of a brutal civil war or a bloody military coup d’état. The unconstitutional plotting strategies already being put in place by First Lady Chantal Biya and her inner circle represent a direct assault on the constitutional order. By keeping the vice-presidency vacant while consolidating family influence, promoting loyalists, and projecting an image of continuity through social-media theatrics and selective public appearances, the First Lady’s camp appears determined to engineer a dynastic succession that bypasses any genuine popular will. This is not preparation for stability; it is the construction of a private succession machine that treats the Cameroonian state as personal property.

In such a vacuum, the Anglophone regions – already bleeding from nearly a decade of war – could explode into full-scale separatist insurgency or inter-communal violence. Simultaneously, ambitious generals and security-force barons who have grown fat under Biya’s patronage may decide that only a military strongman can “restore order,” plunging the country into a classic African coup scenario complete with tanks in the streets of Yaoundé, mass arrests, and the inevitable bloodletting that follows. The combination of dynastic ambition, institutional emptiness, and unresolved national grievances is a textbook recipe for catastrophe. History will not forgive those who, through silence or complicity, allow this powder keg to detonate.

These events underscore the original structural problem the vice-presidential reform was meant to address: the absence of a transparent, legitimate succession pathway in a personalist system. Nearly three months after the legislation took effect, the post remains vacant, and Biya’s extended silence from Geneva continues to keep the entire political class – and the country – guessing. The guessing game is no longer academic; it is existential.

Family Favourites and Elite Contenders – The Dynastic Cabal

At the heart of speculation are members of Biya’s own family, pointing toward a potential dynastic succession that would complete the privatisation of the Cameroonian state. Leading the pack is Franck Emmanuel Biya (born August 21, 1971), the President’s eldest son from his first marriage to the late Jeanne-Irène Atyam. A discreet businessman educated at the University of Southern California (bachelor’s in Political Science and Economics, 1994), Franck has worked at the Bank of Central African States, in forestry, and founded Venture Capital PLC in 2004, focusing on banking, energy, and investments across Africa. He maintains a low public profile but has cultivated a network of allies, with supporters known as “Franckists.” Rumours of his appointment as Vice President circulated in April 2026 but were officially denied, with fabricated decrees debunked by authorities – yet the denials only deepen the suspicion that the real arrangements are being sealed in Geneva backrooms.

Competing influences include Franck Hertz, a son of current First Lady Chantal Biya, whose significant sway in government circles has fuelled reported family tensions and accusations of factional warfare inside the presidential household. Other names floated from the ruling elite include Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh (Secretary General at the Presidency), Paul Atanga Nji (Minister of Territorial Administration), and Finance Minister Louis-Paul Motazé. These figures represent continuity within the CPDM patronage system – a system that has enriched a tiny clique while impoverishing the nation and fuelling the Anglophone revolt.

The Broader Crisis: Plight of Southern Cameroonians and the Unfinished Decolonisation of Ambazonia

Any discussion of succession in Cameroon cannot ignore the devastating ongoing conflict in the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions – collectively known as the former British Trust Territory of Southern Cameroons, or Ambazonia by its advocates. Since late 2016, what began as peaceful protests against the marginalisation of Anglophone legal and educational systems has escalated into a brutal armed conflict between Cameroonian security forces and Ambazonian separatist groups. This is not merely an “internal security problem”; it is the direct consequence of unfinished decolonisation and the regime’s systematic denial of self-determination.

According to the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (March 2026) and the International Crisis Group, more than 6,500 people have been killed since the conflict escalated in 2016–2017, though the true figure is believed to be significantly higher. Over 700,000 people have been internally displaced within the Anglophone regions, with an additional 73,000 having fled as refugees to neighbouring Nigeria. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that more than 1.5 million people in the two regions require humanitarian assistance. Recent incidents underscore the ongoing horror: in January 2026 alone, suspected separatist attacks in villages such as Gidado and Wowo killed at least 23 civilians, many of them women and children, while another raid in a remote Northwest village killed 14 people, including eight children. These are not statistics; they are the body count of a regime that prefers military annihilation over political settlement.

The plight of Southern Cameroonians is dire. Entire villages have been burned or abandoned. Civilians face extrajudicial killings, torture, rape, arbitrary arrests, and abductions by both government forces and armed separatist groups. Schools have been targeted or forced to close under “ghost town” lockdowns and attacks, destroying the future of a generation. The humanitarian catastrophe has received far less international attention than it deserves, despite repeated warnings of imminent atrocity crimes. A succession crisis in Yaoundé will not spare Ambazonia; it will likely intensify the bloodshed as both the regime and its opponents scramble for advantage.

At the root lies what many legal scholars and activists describe as the unfinished decolonisation of the Southern Cameroons. Until 1961, the territory was a United Nations Trust Territory under British administration, distinct from French Cameroun. In the 1961 plebiscite organised by the UN, voters were offered only two options: union with Nigeria or union with Cameroon (then the Republic of Cameroun). Independence as a separate sovereign state was not on the ballot. The majority voted to join Cameroon in a federation, but the federation was dismantled in 1972, leading to the assimilation and marginalisation of Anglophone identity, language, and institutions. Many in the region view the current union as a form of recolonisation rather than genuine decolonisation, fuelling the call for self-determination and restoration of sovereignty. Any post-Biya settlement that ignores this historical injustice will merely plant the seeds of the next war.

Pope Leo XIV’s Visit: A Missed Opportunity for Peace?

In April 2026, Pope Leo XIV visited Cameroon as part of his first African tour, including the war-torn city of Bamenda in the Anglophone region. The Pope made powerful appeals for peace, reconciliation, an end to corruption, and a future for the country’s youth. Separatist groups announced a temporary ceasefire and safe passage to honour the visit. For a brief moment, there was hope: the Pope’s presence brought life back to the streets and, according to the President of the Cameroonian Bishops’ Conference, prompted government and separatist representatives to “speak the same language” for the first time in years.

Yet the opportunity was squandered by a regime that has never negotiated in good faith. By May 2026, clashes had resumed. Leo’s call for inclusive dialogue went largely unheeded by the Biya government. The visit highlighted both the moral urgency of peace and the political unwillingness of the Yaoundé power structure to pursue it when its own survival is at stake.

Who or What is Hindering Peace Talks?

Previous peace efforts have repeatedly failed. The 2019 National Dialogue was widely criticised as government-orchestrated, lacking genuine inclusivity, and sidelining key separatist leaders (many of whom remain imprisoned following controversial trials). Swiss-mediated talks collapsed. The government has preferred a military approach combined with limited “special status” reforms rather than addressing root causes, including federalism or self-determination. This is not a policy failure; it is a deliberate strategy of attrition designed to exhaust and demoralise the Anglophone population into submission.

Hindrances include: the Biya regime’s reluctance to engage in neutral, internationally mediated talks on equal footing; deep divisions and leadership crises among separatist factions that prevent a unified negotiating position; the imprisonment of credible Ambazonian leaders such as Sesekou Julius Ayuk Tabe; and the international community’s reluctance to apply meaningful pressure, often treating the conflict as an “internal affair.” Corruption, elite capture of resources, and fear of losing centralised control further entrench the status quo. The result is a grinding war of attrition that serves no one except those profiting from instability – and that will only intensify if a succession bloodbath erupts in Yaoundé.

An Urgent Plea to the International Community

The people of Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) as well as citizens of La République du Cameroun deserve better than to be sacrificed on the altar of dynastic ambition and elite survival. The international community – particularly the United Nations, African Union, European Union, United States, United Kingdom, France, and the Commonwealth – must act with urgency and courage before the crisis spirals further into full-scale atrocity or regional destabilisation. The window for prevention is closing fast.

We call for:

An immediate and verifiable ceasefire, monitored by neutral international observers. Inclusive, good-faith peace negotiations under neutral international mediation (e.g., UN, AU, or Switzerland), with all stakeholders – including detained and diaspora leaders – participating without preconditions on core issues of self-determination. Full humanitarian access and massive support for the displaced and war-affected populations. Independent investigations into all alleged war crimes and human rights violations by all parties, with accountability mechanisms. Genuine engagement with the historical and legal questions surrounding the decolonisation and self-determination of the Southern Cameroons, in accordance with international law and UN principles. Sustained diplomatic and economic pressure on all parties to choose peace over prolonged suffering – and an immediate international monitoring mechanism to prevent a post-Biya power grab from descending into civil war or military dictatorship.

Silence and half-measures have already cost thousands of lives and shattered countless families. The time for polite diplomacy is over. The people of Ambazonia and Cameroun are watching – and history will judge those who stood by while a nation burned, or who allowed a dynastic cabal to drag an entire country into the abyss.

Historical Parallels and Looming Risks of Civil War or Bloody Coup

Biya’s own rise in 1982 followed Ahmadou Ahidjo’s surprise resignation. Biya, then Prime Minister, consolidated power after foiling a 1984 coup attempt linked to Ahidjo loyalists. The current manoeuvres echo that era’s intrigue but occur against a far more dangerous backdrop of unresolved crises: the Anglophone separatist conflict already claiming thousands of lives, Boko Haram threats in the north, economic collapse, and youth disillusionment with decades of one-man rule. Analysts warn – and the evidence now screams – that a dynastic or insider handover engineered by the First Lady’s circle, especially if Biya dies while the vice-presidency remains vacant, could trigger not merely political instability but a brutal civil war or a military takeover in a bloody coup d’état.

As one Cameroonian observer noted, Biya’s style is “understated, opaque, and designed to keep everyone guessing.” With no Vice President yet named as of late July 2026 – and with the president now absent for over six weeks amid intensifying reports of critical illness – the coming days and weeks will be pivotal. Cameroon’s future hinges on whether this blueprint delivers a managed transition or sows the seeds of national disintegration. If the unconstitutional plotting strategies of Chantal Biya and her allies succeed in imposing a family succession without popular legitimacy, the result will not be stability; it will be the opening of the gates to chaos, bloodshed, and the possible dismemberment of the state. The choice is no longer between continuity and change; it is between a controlled exit from dictatorship and a descent into the kind of violence that has consumed other African nations when personalist regimes collapse without a legitimate succession plan.

About the Author

Dr Larry AYAMBA is back as the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the AGovC. He is also an Artificial Intelligence & Cyber Forensics consultant, researcher, Ambazonia/Cameroon political analyst and commentator with over two decades of experience studying governance, decolonisation, and conflict resolution in Central Africa. Holding advanced degrees in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Forensics, he has contributed to country policy discussions on AI governance, Ethics, and compliance, including academic publications, focusing on leadership transitions and institutional reform across the region.

A passionate advocate of the complete decolonisation of the former British Trust Territory of the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia). He is also passionate about transparent governance and inclusive development. Dr AYAMBA regularly engages with Pan-African platforms to shed light on underreported political dynamics. His work draws on extensive fieldwork and a commitment to fostering informed public discourse on Africa’s democratic futures, decolonisation and conflict resolution. He has worked very closely with international organisations such as the European Institute for Peace (EIP), Norwegian Peacebuilding Resource Centre (NOREF), Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO), Amnesty International and several other International Organisations.

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