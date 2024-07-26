CAMEROUN :: Senghor University UNESCO:25 African participants now equipped to set up projects and climate change :: CAMEROON

These 25 participants come from the 5 countries of Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Chad and Cameroon. Since July 22, they have been taking part in this training called: “Certificate in setting up projects integrating climate change” (MPCC) at the UNESCO Regional Headquarters for Central Africa Yaoundé in Cameroon.

An initiative of Senghor University in Alexandria in partnership with UNESCO for Central Africa, the common objective of which is to support and strengthen the capacities of development executives and actors, particularly specialists in project management and/ or the environment. It aims to equip stakeholders in public and private organizations to design and implement development projects integrating mitigation and adaptation to the effects of climate change, among other things, participants are made aware of the issues posed by climate change, the main manifestations.

It should be noted that the African continent is home to 60% of the countries most affected by climate change. At the country level, Governments, Municipalities, all classes of society are called upon to play a role in responding to these environmental challenges. Unfortunately, the constraints are numerous, with the lack of qualified human resources, limited access to financing mechanisms and the weak mobilization of internal financial resources, hence the challenge of holding this certification training.

We remind you that two trainers from Senghor University in Alexandria: Ms. Étotépé A. SOGBOHOSSOU, Director of the Environment Department (coordinator) and Mr. Ulvick HOUSSOU, Director of Development and Entrepreneurship (trainer) direct this training work linked to the "Certificate in Project Setting up integrating the Climate Change" (MPCC). As a training module, participants have already had the right to acquire knowledge on climate issues, analysis of a need, implementation and monitoring of a project. According to these trainers, 6 Skills to acquire at the end of this training, among other things:

Understand the context of results- based management and the general principles that govern development projects; Carry out a needs analysis, an essential step in setting up projects; Master the main project formulation tools (logic, budgeting intervention, planning).

WHAT TO REMEMBER FROM THIS CERTIFICATE TRAINING.

The initiative was born in 2022 during the “Cop of the Cities in Côte d’Ivoire” where many municipalities complained of not having access to funding. This certification training aims to help participants how to set up a good project that integrates climate change; on this subject, we involve the people who are at the heart of financing, according to Ms. Étotépé “we had, today, a manager from the African Development Bank (BAD) who spoke to us about this module, the different resources that exist for the granting of financing. We hope that the participants will emerge empowered to be able to have easier access to funding,” she specifies at the press microphone.

For Mr. Mayor of the commune of Fongotongo region of Western Cameroon, department of Menoua Dongue Paul, one of the participants:

“Climate change is a real major problem in my municipality as head of a decentralized local authority so the main activity is agriculture, with drops in temperature, change in weather, heavy rain, drought, this training falls sharply in view of the climate changes observed in recent years. The training is going well, sharing experiences with other participants from other African countries. With the arrival of an ADB official this morning, I already know what procedure to adopt to develop and set up a good financing project that integrates matic changes, what I already knew the financing is there, and it is It’s up to us, the bosses, to take the lead in seeking funding. Opportunity for me here to thank Senghor Alexandria University and UNESCO for having thought of launching this call for applications.”

We recall that the first edition was held in Abomey in Benin, it only took into account the cities.The 5th edition which is held in Yaoundé is open to municipalities,private and public institutions, ONG , organizations, said training closes this July 26 at Yaoundé in Cameroon.