CAMEROUN :: Misleading labeling of the EL VINO BLANC product : sucrose is not declared on the list of ingredient :: CAMEROON

The Cameroon Consumer Foundation and the Collective of Consumer Organizations of Cameroon are stepping up to the plate, meeting in an assembly on July 11in the economic capital, Douala in Cameroon.

Following multiple complaints from consumers who showed symptoms of sucrose intolerance such as diarrhea, abdominal distention and flatulence, the Cameroon Consumer Foundation (FOCACO) and the Collective of Consumer Organizations of Cameroon (COC) have has a sample of the product EL VINO BLANC analyzed (Lot: 2411FB142 produced on

05/24/2024, the results demonstrate the following'

- a sucrose content of 8 g/ l although sugar (sucrose) does not appear on the list of ingredients. This omission represents a major danger for consumers, in flagrant violation of the mandatory application standard NC 04 2000:20 on the labeling of prepackaged foodstuffs in Cameroon.

- there is a clear difference between the gross alcoholic degree declared on the label (12% Vol) and the actual gross alcoholic degree (11% Vol) which was determined after the analysis of the sample.

FOCACO and the COC ask, on the one hand, the SAFVIS company in charge of the production and marketing of the Wine "El Vino Blanc" dated July 11 to specify on the label of the product "EL VINO BLANC", in a period of 14 days, the content in grams per liter of sucrose and the actual gross alcoholic degree, and on the other hand, to recall all "El Vino Blanc" bricks with misleading labeling.

Indeed, the framework law No. 2011/012 of May 6, 2011 on consumer protection in Cameroon is firm, fair and precise in its Article 13 which provides that: "Each supplier or service provider of a technology, a goods or services must provide the consumer, in French and English, with fair, sufficient, clear and readable information concerning the goods and services offered in order to enable them to make adequate and reasonable choices before entering into a contract "

Consequently and while reserving the right to contact the competent authorities, Alphonse Ayissi executive president of FOCACO and Simon Kaldjob president of the COC do not recommend to prediabetic and diabetic people the product "EL VINO BLANC" which contains undeclared added sugars, in waiting for the official release of the SAFVIS company.