Camer.be
Olympic games Paris 2024: Team Cameroon Send-Off to Paris
CAMEROUN :: SPORT

CAMEROUN :: Olympic games Paris 2024: Team Cameroon Send-Off to Paris

Team Cameroon yesterday 9th July  in a solemn ceremony received the National flag as they prepare to represent the nation at the Olympic Games in Paris, France. 

The send-off event was organized on the premises of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee.

While handing the flag to the team's flag bearer, SOPPI MBELLA Anita Richelle, Sports and Physical Education Minister, the personal representative of the Head of State, Professor  Narcisse MOUELLE KOMBI called on the athletes to make the entire nation proud.

06 athletes from 04 sports disciplines will represent our country at this year's Olympic Games, to be held in Paris, France, from 26th July to 11th August. They are; 

Athletics 
Judo
Table tennis 
Swimming.

#Sport #Paris #Olympicgames #2024 #TeamCameroon #SendOfftoParis

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SPORT

Olympic games Paris 2024: Team Cameroon Send-Off to Paris
Samuel Eto’o Réclame la Contractualisation de son Staff Technique
Euro 2024, Espagne 2-1 France: La France éliminée en toute logique, revivez le direct commenté sur Camer.be
Les Pays-Bas affrontent l’Angleterre en demi-finale de l’Euro 2024
Meilleurs athlètes britanniques ayant participé aux Jeux olympiques
Championnat de Suède : Malmö FF croise le fer contre Halmstads BK
Simplis Soh : un entraîneur flegme et efficace pour les Lions A prime
Compétition africaine de Nanbudo , une grosse opportunité pour le made in Cameroon
Les faits les plus intéressants de l'histoire de l'Euro et un bonus d'Afropari
Alexandre Song révèle des scandales de corruption pendant la CAN : primes de match détournées
Décision du Jury Disciplinaire de la CAF : Samuel Eto'o Fils Condamné à une Amende de 200 000 USD
CAN 2025 : La composition des groupes est connue !

Les + récents

20:33
Convocation des cadres du MRC à la gendarmerie:Le commandant de légion évite de les auditionner

Convocation des cadres du MRC à la gendarmerie:Le commandant de légion évite de les auditionner
17:10
School year 2024-2025: Suspension of APEE fees in public schools.

School year 2024-2025: Suspension of APEE fees in public schools.
15:46
Commerce international: Convention d'Afriland First Bank avec Proparco pour dynamiser le secteur

Commerce international: Convention d'Afriland First Bank avec Proparco pour dynamiser le secteur
14:45
Man arrested over 'attempted murder' of his wife at Eyumojok

Man arrested over 'attempted murder' of his wife at Eyumojok
13:08
City of Bertoua: Boissons du Cameroun facilitates access to drinking water.

City of Bertoua: Boissons du Cameroun facilitates access to drinking water.

SPORT :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Camer.be sur tiktok

Vidéo de la semaine

Défilé de mode Nodena style à Montréal au Canada
Sa Majesté Dr Elong Kotto Pierre Patrick à Paris
SELAVIE SHOW à Paris dans le 9eme arrondissement ce dimanche 9 juin 2024
DIASPORA SHOW 59: 20 mai à Madrid et PETIT PAYS A Londres
Patrick MOUKALA entretien vérité ce 22 mai 2024 à Madrid

évènement

Camer.be sur tiktok

Vidéo

Belgian Cheetahs: Médaille de Bronze et Secrets de Carole Kaboud MeBam
Élections Régionales 2024 : Entretien Exclusif avec Gladys Kazadi des Engagés
Alexis Kamewe et Théodore Poufong à la 52ème Fête de l'Unité Camerounaise
Fête de l'Unité Camerounaise en Belgique : Ambiance festive à la résidence de l'ambassadeur !
BE 1:03 / 31:10 Le roi Bandjoun Fô Djomo Kamga Honoré accueilli par ses sujets à Bruxelles - Soirée

L'actualité en vidéo