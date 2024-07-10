-
CAMEROUN :: Olympic games Paris 2024: Team Cameroon Send-Off to Paris
Team Cameroon yesterday 9th July in a solemn ceremony received the National flag as they prepare to represent the nation at the Olympic Games in Paris, France.
The send-off event was organized on the premises of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee.
While handing the flag to the team's flag bearer, SOPPI MBELLA Anita Richelle, Sports and Physical Education Minister, the personal representative of the Head of State, Professor Narcisse MOUELLE KOMBI called on the athletes to make the entire nation proud.
06 athletes from 04 sports disciplines will represent our country at this year's Olympic Games, to be held in Paris, France, from 26th July to 11th August. They are;
Athletics
Judo
Table tennis
Swimming.
