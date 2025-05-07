CAMEROUN :: CAMEROON'S OPPORTUNITY TO ADVANCE PUBLIC HEALTH THROUGH TOBACCO HARM REDUCTION

Reflections on the Lives Saved Report: Nigeria & Kenya

Cameroon stands at a critical crossroads in its public health journey. 4532 people die yearly in Cameroon (1.74%) due to tobacco smoking. With tobacco-related illnesses continuing to claim thousands of lives each year, the time has come to embrace a modern, evidence-based approach to tackling the smoking epidemic. Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) offers a pragmatic solution—one that complements existing tobacco control strategies while providing adult smokers with significantly less harmful alternatives to combustible tobacco products.

Although the smoking prevalence of 8.9% (WHO FACT SHEET, 2023) in Cameroon is not among the highest in the region, the impact of tobacco use remains deeply concerning. Diseases such as lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, and stroke are associated with smoking tobacco, placing a heavy burden on families and stretching an already strained healthcare system with an estimated 85,283,546,495 CFA francs spent annually on tobacco control. Every year, preventable deaths occur as a result of continued cigarette smoking, and unless policy direction changes, the toll will only rise.

Cameroon must look beyond traditional tobacco control measures—such as taxation, advertising restrictions, and smoking bans—and begin to adopt a more comprehensive public health strategy. A central component of this shift is the adoption of Tobacco Harm Reduction and the Products associated with it, which includes e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and nicotine pouches. These innovations have been shown in numerous independent studies to present a fraction of the health risks associated with combustible cigarettes.

Yet awareness of these reduced-risk alternatives remains extremely low in Cameroon. Many citizens, healthcare practitioners, and even regulators are either unfamiliar with these options or misinformed about their potential benefits. This knowledge gap has hindered meaningful policy progress and has left many smokers with few practical choices beyond quitting abruptly or continuing to smoke.

To address this, a coordinated national effort is required to sensitize the public, regulators, and policymakers on the importance of THR and the science underpinning it . Public awareness campaigns, grounded in evidence and supported by healthcare professionals, community leaders, community based organizations, can help dispel myths and encourage more informed health decisions.

Moreover, Cameroon must take steps to develop a risk-proportionate regulatory framework—one that distinguishes clearly between high-risk combustible tobacco products and significantly lower-risk non-combustible reduced – risk alternatives. Such regulation would provide adult smokers with safer alternatives, while continuing to protect non-smokers and young people through robust safeguards.

In addition, Cameroon must not rely solely on external studies. There is need for locally conducted research into smoking behaviors, consumer perceptions of ( can you replace this with knowledge, attitudes and practices). Reduced Risk Products, and the effectiveness of THR interventions in the Cameroonian context. This homegrown data would be useful for crafting policies that are both effective and culturally relevant. and sustainable.

Integrating THR into Cameroon’s national tobacco control framework is no longer optional—it is essential. This must go hand-in-hand with advocacy for a modern public health policies that embraces innovation, is driven by science, and is focused on long-term health outcomes for all citizens.

With the Cameroon Tobacco Control Law of Feb. 26, 2024 (By MOH Cameroon), currently being implemented, Cameroon has the opportunity to become a regional leader in progressive tobacco control. By adopting a holistic, forward-thinking approach, the country can significantly reduce smoking-related harm and save countless lives. The time to act is now. With the right policies, education, and leadership, Cameroon can turn the tide on tobacco harm and create a healthier future for generations to come.

Link to the Lives saved report: Lives Saved Report

Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive.